There was once a time when we all looked forward to receiving a letter in the mail.
We waited to receive news from a loved one in the military, a kid away in college, a sweetheart, or from grandma and grandpa in a distant state. To pull that envelope out of the mailbox and look anxiously at the return address, visually scanning the handwriting on the envelope, were instinctive behaviors of the recipient. These were key clues as to who was sending this special mail.
While in my senior year of high school, I carried on a long-distance romance with a girl 200 miles away. I had met her at a fall hayride in her hometown and fell madly in love with her. We each promised to keep in touch by letter as I got in my car to drive back home. I came to find out, she was a much better letter writer than me.
I anxiously awaited her letters, and I was hopeful that the envelope was bulging, testifying of a lot of personal updates, information and love talk. As I tore open the letter, I would hold the stationary to my nose, hoping to get a whiff of her perfume or the imprints of lipstick from her lips. My heart raced in anticipation.
This experience stirred my emotions like none other. Upon graduation from high school, I moved to the area where this girlfriend lived. I soon discovered the long-distance romance didn’t equate to the realities of frequent dating. We soon went our own ways. The fantasy conjured up in my mind through the mail was slain by the realities of live, interpersonal actions.
Long-distance romances are bittersweet. On one hand, the heightened fantasy of the sweetheart grew fonder as the letters came with tantalizing words that stirred your heart. Conversely, you longed to be with the sweetheart so far away, and the loneliness could be depressing. Waiting for the next letter was so difficult.
When I turned eighteen, I signed up in the United States Air Force on delayed enlistment. I would soon marry my wife and headed off to basic training in Texas. As a recruit in training, you longed for mail, from anybody. I anxiously read the news my bride shared of the events going on in the hard winter of 1977. She shared her difficulties with the weather, her new relationship with my family and dreams of setting up a new life and home once we settled in our permanent duty station in northern Michigan.
The letters were my lifeline to civilization, to my bride and my future. This communication comforted me and provided me with the emotional ointment necessary for my worried mind to be soothed. My wife still has these letters written 45 years ago. As I read them today, I am quickly transported back in time where information was delayed and emotions had to be put on hold.
Today, we can communicate with someone around the world in a few moments. With the advent of cell phones, email, texts, social media, Zoom/Teams/Duo, you can interact with lightning speed. Unless you are off the grid, you can have instant contact. As a result of our technology, relationships can be built stronger, clearer and more productive.
That prompts me to inquire, how are your relationships doing?
With the innumerable options for communication, are we less lonely? Are we better connected? Is our life, with its passions, more satisfying? Are we better friends, associates, partners or spouses? It seems to me that people are more depressed, discouraged and disappointed in our modern world that I and my parents were a couple generations ago.
While we have the benefit of innovation and technology, let us not neglect the necessity of interpersonal contact and relationship-building. Technological innovation is still not a substitute for somebody’s presence. Technology is welcomed, but old-fashioned communication and partnership will never be obsolete.
Yes, we are all grateful for innovation. However, many have not used the tools available to build better relationships or staying better connected. It seems ironic that we have a multitude of opportunities for sharing our words, thoughts and feelings, but we are more disconnected, discouraged and depressed. Let’s not neglect our myriad of opportunities and build better lives as a result.
Have a great week and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
