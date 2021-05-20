I awoke from my sedation to see two Catholic nuns hovering over me.
For a moment, I thought I had died and gone to heaven, having succumbed to my injury from the camping accident. The smell of rubbing alcohol permeated the room. An IV was connected to my right arm and my left arm was heavily bandaged. The bedsheets were pulled up to my neck.
The scene was surreal as I lay there on a hospital bed in a dark room, guarded by nuns, afraid and apprehensive. Soon my mother and father appeared and asked me how I was feeling. I knew that I had been injured, but I did not remember going to the hospital. I could tell from their faces; they were glad to see their boy awake and recovering.
On a dreary, cool, and rainy Saturday morning at Lake Hope, Ohio, several family members were huddled together, sitting on a picnic table. Beside the picnic table was a freshly built blazing campfire, made for the sole purpose of getting warm. As a four-year-old boy, I was bored and yearned for something to do.
During our camping trip there were plans for fishing, but the adults said it was not the right time. Nobody felt like hiking or swimming. The weather caused all our plans to be held in abeyance. We may have to loiter here for hours. I was determined to occupy myself. Sitting and listening to grown-ups was not what I wanted to do. Boring!
I began to do laps around the picnic table, squeezing myself between it and the campfire. This was developing into a lot of fun! I can remember my father warning me about the danger. He had told me several times to stop. Undeterred by the verbal warnings and excited about my new race game, I continued.
The last thing I remember (before awakening in the hospital) was falling into the fire. I can remember flames shooting around both sides of my body. I can clearly remember seeing my father’s face of panic with eyes wide and mouth open. With his extended hand, he yanked me quickly from the flames.
I had suffered burns to my left hand and arm. I was freshly bandaged and on my way home with my family. The burns were only first degree. I am thankful for the quick reactions of my horrified father.
In life we often disregard the warnings.
The Bible tells us everyone does what is right in their own eyes. As a result, we drive too fast, we enter into foolish business transactions, we make inappropriate friendships, and we do what feels good and makes us happy.
Unfortunately, we will reap what we sow. The decision that is sown in a moment can result in years of unintended heartbreak. We may quickly concede that our choice was foolish, yet we must pay the price of our impetuous choice over a lifetime. Regrets? We all have regrets. However, in life there are no dress rehearsals.
There is safety in wise counsel. A veteran chaplain, pastor, coach, teacher, and parents are all key allies in making wise decisions. While there are a few challenges in life requiring a quick decision, oftentimes we will be afforded the time to ponder, pray, prepare, and proceed. We must be slow to speak and swift to hear. The benefit of seeking counsel from a mentor is the years of success and experience they have acquired.
The four-year-old boy learned some lessons on that cool, rainy day decades ago. Those lessons would last a lifetime. Thankfully, I was given another chance without disaster. Let us all heed the appropriate warnings and proceed on our journey with wisdom.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
