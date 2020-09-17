There is no safer place to be, than in the center of God’s will. For the child of God there is comfort in knowing that they are in His grip, safe and secure at all times, especially in times of trouble. The journey of life is perilous and difficult. It is not a journey that we should want to make in our own wisdom or strength. It is the presence, power and wisdom of our Lord Jesus Christ we seek in our daily journey.
Our Lord is our hiding place and fills our hearts with songs of deliverance. When we are afraid, we must trust in Him. This assurance applies to believers as they live their lives in all the nations of the world. Specifically, American Christians are looking to God during this season of national tribulation. Our prayers are for a nation adrift, displaced from the anchor of its soul.
In Psalm 62: 5-8, David proclaims, “My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God. Trust in Him at all times; ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us. Selah.”
The events on going across our nation have caught our attention. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. People continue to die. Our elderly and nursing home residents have been effected the hardest. In addition, we are on the threshold of the flu season. There are many people across the country who remain sheltered in place and without employment. Schools are operating on flex schedules with online classes replacing the classroom.
Furthermore, our churches are operating at a fraction of their normal attendance and the souls of their congregants are parched with spiritual thirst. Innumerable small businesses are closing their doors. The hospitality and retail industries have been devastated. The real estate industry is facing an unstable future as mortgages and rents have been suspended. The national debt continues to escalate. There is rioting in our streets with random shootings, killing and violence. To complicate the chaos, it is an election year. Do politicians truly have the ability to resolve our divide? Is our hope really in government?
Yes, these are unprecedented times. It should be obvious to all concerned citizens that we need God.
As testified in our Psalm quoted above, we are waiting on God; our expectation is from Him. It is the perspective of many Christians that the tribulations of our day require divine intervention. Our people are tragically divided. The violence is escalating from city to city. We are reminded of Jesus’ teaching about the days of Noah. Certainly, these days of wickedness and violence parallel those depicted in Genesis, Chapter 6, just as Jesus said they would. Is the return of Christ imminent?
Restated, politicians of each party offer solutions to our national crises. Is it unreasonable to humbly acknowledge that it is God alone who will deliver us from this time of trouble? No, it is not unreasonable! We must humble ourselves and pour out our hearts before Almighty God. Christians must petition for His help. Let us pray for a mighty move of His Holy Spirit upon our land and bring us a great spiritual awakening!
We are pessimistic optimists. Indeed, a genuine oxymoron.
We are realistic in our evaluation of a nation in crisis and we are genuinely pessimistic of human efforts in bringing a resolution. However, we are enthusiastically optimistic in our faith in God and His sovereignty. Almighty God is our hope. In God we trust! Our faith in God’s delivering power comforts us during perilous times. We are grateful that He is our defense and our hearts are calmed with the confidence that He has a perfect plan for this nation.
Let us draw near to God and pray for our beloved land. Our resolve is in the perfect plan that God has for our nation and its people. The good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ promises eternal life to all who trust in His sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross. May every soul that believes live in resurrection power and the positive assurance that He does all things for His glory. Finally, let us rest in peace, being in the center of God’s will. Have a great week and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
