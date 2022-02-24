There is no safer place to be, than in the center of God’s will.
For the child of God, there is satisfying comfort in knowing that they are tightly secured in His grip, safe and secure at all times.
Especially in times of trouble. The journey of life is perilous and difficult. It is not a journey that we should want to make in our own wisdom or strength. It is the presence, power and wisdom of our Lord Jesus Christ we seek in our daily journey.
The Lord is our hiding place and He fills our hearts with songs of deliverance. Whenever we are afraid, we will trust in Him.
This blessed assurance is a reminder to all of God’s children, as they live their lives across the nations of the world. American Christians are looking to God during this season of national tribulation of civil unrest, economic inflation and the effects of COVID-19. Our prayers are for a nation adrift, with many of citizens displaced from the anchor of their soul.
The rise of mental health problems, suicide and hopelessness has increased over the past couple years. People are suffering. Many need an immediate intervention. There is a tragic struggle in the mind and spirit of many hurting souls.
Let us not forget the Christians in the Ukraine, Canada and numerous other political hot spots of the world, who are also going through war and political upheaval. The anchor of their soul, Almighty God, must be held fast during these perilous times.
In Psalm 62:5-8, David proclaims, “My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defense; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God. Trust in Him at all times; ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us.”
Yes, these are unprecedented times. It should be obvious to all concerned citizens that we need God, more than ever! As testified in the Psalm quoted above, we are waiting on God; our deliverance is from Him alone.
The tribulations of our day require divine intervention. Our people are tragically divided. The violence is escalating from city to city. We are reminded of Jesus’ teachings about the days of Noah. Certainly, these days of wickedness and violence parallel those depicted in Genesis, Chapter 6, just as Jesus said they would. Is the return of Christ, as prophesied in the Bible, imminent? Many conservative Bible students think so.
Is it unreasonable for us to humbly acknowledge that God alone will deliver us from this time of trouble? No, it is not unreasonable! It is the expectation and conviction of our soul. Politicians and government are not our hope.
Let us humble ourselves and pour out our hearts before Almighty God. Christians must petition Him for His help. Let us pray for a mighty move of His Holy Spirit upon the world and bring a great spiritual awakening!
We are realistic in our evaluation of nations in crisis and we are genuinely pessimistic of human efforts in bringing a resolution.
However, we are enthusiastically optimistic in our faith in God and His sovereignty to accomplish His perfect plan. Yes, Almighty God is our hope. In God we trust!
Our faith in God’s delivering power comforts us during perilous times. We are grateful that He alone is our defense and that our hearts are calmed with the confidence that He has all matters under control.
Our resolve must be to trust in the perfect plan that God has for the world and its people. May every soul that trusts in Him as Savior live in the power of the resurrection and the positive assurance that He does all things well.
Have a great week and remember, God loves you!
Reach Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
