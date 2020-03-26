The world, as we have known it, has come to a screeching halt! Most of the citizens across our land have retreated to their homes to wait out the coronavirus. Waiting is the hardest part. Our lives are indefinitely stuck in neutral.
People want to know when they will return to work. When will their kids return to school? Will this lockdown last another month, or two? What about their bank accounts? How will they pay their bills and purchase their necessities? Will their place of employment survive the effects of a lockdown? Without a doubt, people feel thoroughly helpless amidst the crisis that has shocked their way of life. For Americans, a land of the free and independent, immobility takes a lot of getting used to.
As a chaplain, I have often wondered what it would be like to be sequestered, to abide in a mountaintop seminary, faraway from civilization. What would it be like to spend my day devoted only to prayer, reflection, meditation and study? While a temporary respite from the caustic chaos of the world is a tremendous form of soul-care, most of us are unwilling to live the rest of our lives in permanent isolation and tranquility.
We are social beings! We have gifts and talents to contribute to the success of our society. We have jobs to do. But now in the crisis we endure, we feel sequestered to that remote corner of the mountaintop. Frustration, fatigue and fear have gripped our weary minds. Have I mentioned boredom?
In Psalms 90:12, Moses prays this request to God, “So teach us to number our days, so we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”
A worldwide pandemic forces us to consider our mortality. The tragic reality of the moment is that this virus has killed thousands of people around the globe. We are all taking precautions and instituting safeguards to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Yet we realize how frail our human condition is. It is sobering times we live in.
None of us is guaranteed tomorrow, regardless of the coronavirus. It is wise for us to number our days! Most certainly only God know the length of our lives. Our days ARE numbered. Our lives are but a vapor, which appears for a short time, and then it vanishes away (James 4:14). There is no need to live in fear, from our yesterdays to the future. However, it is wise to embrace our lives with faith in God and with the assurance that He is in complete control.
There are many benefits to our time sequestered from the world. We are afforded opportunities for lengthy conversations with our family. We may catch up with old friends on the phone or social media. We may play board games and enjoy each other’s company. We may play with the kids and help them with online schoolwork. We may enjoy the outdoors and take long walks. We can complete home projects, improvements and spring cleaning.
Most importantly, we can rekindle, or deepen our relationship with God. We can read the Bible and grow in faith and knowledge of Jesus Christ. We can watch spiritual studies online and enroll in Bible College. Yes, there are also many positive spiritual benefits to this time at home.
I am blessed to know that I am in the grip of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is my hiding place. Whenever I am afraid, I trust in Him. This virus has not caught the Lord by surprise. The Lord has a purpose, a plan and a time period for all things going on in our world today.
God’s children are called to look to Him in faith. We do not have all the answers for the chaos and uncertainty, but we trust the One who does. With that faith in the Almighty, our souls can rest and allow Him to provide and care for us. He is teaching us to number our days and apply our hearts to knowledge. May each of us live accordingly.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
