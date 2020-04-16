The joy of the Lord is my strength! (Nehemiah 8:10).
If there was ever a time for Christians to claim this awesome verse, it is NOW! The burdens of living with the COVID-19 regulations and mandates have challenged our daily routines, our contact with loved ones, our employment, school and hobbies. Is there anything that the virus hasn’t negatively affected? Oh, may we all experience the joy of the Lord.
The stress of our “new normal” greatly impacts our state of mind and spirits. However, there is one unchangeable truth: God is still on His Throne and He is in complete control! His grace is sufficient in our period weakness. The Lord Jesus Christ will demonstrate His mighty arm when we are unable to conquer our foe. Jesus is an ever-present helper in our times of trouble.
Yes, there are so many problems in life. We genuinely need our Almighty Lord to work on our behalf. To whom has the arm of the Lord been revealed? Let it be every child of God! Let us make a decision that we will NOT allow these circumstances rob us of the joy that the Lord has provided through our personal relationship. Be aware, there is nothing that our enemy, Satan, would relish more than for a child of God to fret and collapse amidst the avalanche of problems!
The joy of the Lord strengthens and encourages our hearts with the assurance that we are in His grip and we are sheltered in His arms of love. I am a child of God by grace through faith in the sacrifice of Jesus upon the Cross. As His child, we can cry out to our Daddy, Abba Father, who hears our cry and sees our tears. Every tear is counted. Every sigh is felt. Every whispered prayer is heard. That’s our loving God. Thank you, Lord!
We are not alone! The Holy Spirit of God is working on our behalf. He defends us, sustains us, provides for us, comforts us and guides us. All of His marvelous, amazing grace is provided to His beloved children. The joy of the Lord is our strength!
Although there have been times that we have been out of His will, we have never been out of His care. This brings us tremendous joy. This COVID crisis is generating tremendous hardship and grief. Please Father, help us through this trial of heart and spirit. Remember, we can do all things through Christ who strengths us! (Philippians 4:13).
We can persevere. We can hang on. We can see this through. The joy of the Lord will provide our strength for the journey.
In the gospel of John, chapter 15, verse 11, Jesus tells His disciples, ”If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in His love. These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.”
We must remember that abiding in the love of God is found through faithful obedience to His commandments. Specifically, we demonstrate our love for our Heavenly Father by faithfully doing the things He wants us to do and not doing what He does not want us to do. Jesus stated that if we love Him, we will keep His commandments. This demonstration of the Lordship of Christ in our lives produces joy. Sin robs us of joy. We obviously deduct that sin saps us of our strength as well. They are uniquely bound together.
Christian, recommit yourself to a daily spiritual walk with Jesus through pray and Bible reading. Faithful, loving obedience to the Word of God will produce the joy of your salvation and strength for your journey. Together, let us encourage one another. May we see this crisis conquered and our lives return to normal. Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
