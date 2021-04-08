The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus keenly observed, “There is nothing permanent except change.”
With that disconcerting reality, we must face the inevitability that today may be a day that our world is radically transformed, when our routine is turned upside down and that there will be nothing normal about our new normal! Life is a revolving door of change. As change occurs, we are confronted with multiple complex issues.
Change is very personal. In addition, there is change that impacts a family, a work place, and a nation. When confronted with sudden change, will we resist? Will we fight against the change in hope of overturning it? Will we enthusiastically embrace the change? Will we counter the change with our own change in order to eliminate the new change’s effect upon us? Curveballs! Nobody likes being thrown a curveball to disrupt our personal life.
George Bernard Shaw said, “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”
Being set in our ways can be an impediment to advancement. Core beliefs and practices through the course of our lives may have produced success and satisfaction. So, we see no valid reason to change, especially when change focuses on concepts rather than concrete results. Oh yes, there is everything nice and comfy about our normal paradigm. After all, it is the tried and true method, right?
However, being satisfied with the status quo is often the enemy of progress. Imagine a world satisfied with communicating by telegraph, letter writing and the Pony Express? The innovators of science, medicine, education and communication had a vision of a better world. A world of advancement and progress. A world with convenience and creature comforts. A better civilization. As quoted above, progress is impossible without change.
The question is, will we be willing to change our mind?
A provocative solution was offered by the philosopher Socrates. He offered this thought, “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new.”
With the reality of change, we must honestly ask ourselves, “Why fight it?” We cannot go back and we cannot unwind the hands of time. The change has come; it is time to wholeheartedly give our blood, sweat and tears to building the new and ensure it succeeds. We must become a part of the solution, not a part of the problem.
Through the course of our lives there is a danger in becoming stale. We can become irrelevant. We can become a relic of a bygone era. A dinosaur! Change pushes us to sharpen our minds, develop new skills and set new goals.
We will never reach our goals if we get tired of growing and changing! Change is good. It makes us valuable in our workplace and ever advancing society.
Steve Maraboli wisely suggested, “Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don’t.”
Let us embrace change. Take control today and build for a better tomorrow. You will enjoy the challenges and revel in the successes. Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
