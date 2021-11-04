It may be said that the most significant component of personal integrity is truthfulness.
An individual will ultimately be known as being honest and truthful, or being dishonest and a fraud. For each of us, the truth may come at a personal cost. Most often, we discover that the truth is unpopular and disdained.
The truth can be rigid, painted in distinct shades of black and white. The truth can be lonely, alienating family, friends and associates. The truth can be painful, revealing intimate details of the truth once hidden. However, the truth must never be sacrificed on the altar of convenience, popularity or expediency.
The old-fashioned virtue of truthfulness must not be altered nor tampered with, most certainly in a society with declining morals and values. Often, the truth has been “spun” by the media; redefined by the “woke” movement, and reframed by revisionist historians.
Let us each determine to have a backbone of steel to stand firm, strong and unapologetic for the truth. Let us also humbly receive the truth when it is presented.
Ultimately, truth will prevail. The Bible teaches us that you can do nothing against the truth! Let us each stand on the side of truth. Situational ethics, coupled with redefining absolutes must be comprehensively refuted.
The late Southern Baptist pastor Adrian Rogers preached a message to his congregation that perfectly articulates the strong, unwavering, guiding principles of the truth. Dr. Rogers stated, “It’s better to stand alone with the truth, than to be wrong with the multitude. It’s better to be divided by truth than to be united in error. It’s better to speak the truth that hurts and then heals, than falsehood that comforts and then kills. It’s better to be hated for telling the truth than to be loved for telling a lie. It is better to ultimately succeed with the truth than to temporarily succeed with a lie.”
What a tremendous, life-changing revelation is shared in these moral principles!
Let us determine to know the truth and be set free. Let us determine to live by the unwavering truths of God’s Word, along with the morals and values of our Judeo-Christian heritage. Let our character match our reputation, and let them both be that this individual is truthful, moral, decent and trustworthy.
Our society is adrift, having lost its moral compass. We must impact our society with a zeal for right to prevail; the truth to be spoken and the narrow way of goodness and righteousness followed.
The guiding principles of truth are our moral compass. It is time to recalibrate.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
