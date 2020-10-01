The Psalms of David have provided sustaining consolation and encouragement to readers throughout the centuries. The beloved songs of Zion reveal the heart of God to the weary sojourner in contrast to the Proverbs of Solomon, in which the wisdom of God is revealed. The Psalms of David are a beautiful collection of praise, petition and proclamation of the wonders of the mighty God of Israel.
David had a driving thirst for God in a land of spiritual barrenness. The soul of God's child yearns for intimacy amidst a journey full of trials and pitfalls. David was passionate about his relationship to God and longed for his spiritual thirst to be refreshed each morning. Help comes from the Lord. Sustenance comes from the Lord. Indeed, the Lord is the all-sufficient Savior. All believers’ needs are fulfilled from the benevolent mercies of the Good Shepherd.
David exclaimed, "O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is; to see thy power and thy glory, so as I have seen thee in the sanctuary. Because thy lovingkindness is better than life, my lips shall praise thee. Thus will I bless thee while I live: I will lift up my hands in thy name." (Psalms 63:1-4)
To have a personal relationship with the True and Living God is exhilarating! To proclaim, "My God," sets David's soul afire! In the New Testament, Jesus revealed that He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. (John 14:6). He is the Son of God, the promised Messiah and the Passover Lamb. This intimate, personal relationship between God and man is offered by grace through faith in the crucified Savior, Jesus Christ at Calvary's Cross. This saving grace is available to every sinner who will receive the gift of eternal life through faith in Jesus.
David arose early to seek God and seek His power and glory. The Lord promises to reward those that diligently seek Him (Hebrews 11:6). God is faithful and will execute mighty works for His children. There are no enemies too powerful; there are no giants too big; there are no deserts too dry; there are no mountains too insurmountable; there are no complexities too complex! His God was an awesome God. Nothing was impossible when he placed his faith in Him.
David never doubted God's sovereign control over His creation. Our God reigns and rules in total omnipotence. Let us all rise early to seek God and to witness His all-powerful hand moving on our behalf. God hears His children and acts in benevolent lovingkindness. Indeed David, "My God!"
The mission statement of David is humbly revealed, "Thus will I bless thee while I live…"
How many people pray for God's blessing? How many people live as they wish, many times contrary to the will of God, and still pray for God's blessing? David was distinctively different! He wanted to bless God as long as he lived.
This is a powerfully provocative proclamation! He wants the Lord to look down from His throne and be blessed by a thirsty pursuit of his God early, every morning. David wanted to bless God by slaying blaspheming giants. David wanted to bless God by not raising his hand against God's anointed king, Saul. David wanted to bless God by being a man after God's own heart! David was wholly committed to being a chosen vessel, fit for the Master's use. Yes, this life of holiness and faith blesses our Savior. This is a tremendous spiritual lesson for all of us to internalize.
Let us be stirred by the humble expression of faith from David in this beloved Psalm. There is so much for us to aspire to in our own personal journey. Imagine the family of God in our nation being determined to bless God every day! We would also witness God's power and glory upon America. Have a great week and remember, God loves you!
