The English carol from the 19th century, “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” is one of my favorite songs of the Christmas season. While contemporary holiday songs about a White Christmas, chestnuts roasting on an open fire or Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer have entertained many people throughout the years, nothing compares with classic carols.
These masterpieces of poetry and theology are joined with intricate musical arrangements that minister to the worshipper of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The common thread we share with our ancestors is the appreciation of these classic carols. In our memory we recall moments together with family where the songs were playing or being sung together.
During the Christmas season, carolers stand at the front door of our homes, nursing residences and party gatherings, to sing the old time songs that bless the hearts of the audience. Caroling is one of the most beloved traditions of Christmas. Church choirs will have special cantatas where these majestic anthems are beautifully accompanied by soul-stirring music. Careful contemplation of the words in the song reveals God’s divine plan of redemption for mankind.
Indeed, old carols’ emphasized the birth of the Son of God, Jesus Christ. They will always remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. The good news of the incarnation of the Messiah, proclaimed by the angels of heaven to the shepherds on a Judean hillside, resonates still today. Yes, these are tidings of comfort and joy for all people.
We all need “tidings of comfort and joy” today! It has been a difficult year for all of us. The pandemic has impacted our world with sickness, job loss, the shutdown of schools and numerous other heartaches. One of the most disconcerting consequences of the pandemic has been the number of lives lost to suicide.
Numerous people during the pandemic have suffered from depression and the feelings of hopelessness. It is critical for each of us to reach out to our family and friends and assist them in acquiring the help and support they need. There is hope during our dark days. Hope is the centerpiece of God’s message to humanity.
Amidst the darkness of long winter days and a worldwide pandemic, let us turn our hearts to the love of God. The gift of eternal life is offered to every sinful soul. The weary, heavy-laden people of our world may receive this precious gift of forgiveness, redemption and hope. Our Blessed Savior, Jesus Christ, was born for our salvation.
It is my hope that each of you has a safe, healthy and blessed Christmas season. As you have opportunity, put on Pandora or Spotify radio and listen to the old Christmas carols! Let us always be thankful for the message of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.