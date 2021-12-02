We have turned the page of our calendars from celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday to now begin focusing our attention and energies to Christmas.
While our calendars are beginning to fill with appointments, it can be easy to lose focus of what the Christmas season is truly about. Busyness can replace opportunities to reflect on the Incarnation of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The holiday parties, meals and gift giving should not preempt our prioritization of the spiritual imperatives. Indeed, a Savior was born. Let us worship the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Jesus Christ is worthy of our worship and celebration.
The difficulties we have faced this year across our nation prompts us to seek the “comfort and joy” of the holiday season. We all need a respite; a time to rest and to embrace the fullness of the holiday season.
We wish the world, with its all its numerous problems, would go away. Or at least until January.
Wouldn’t you agree that we all long to have our hearts transported to a fantasy land of gingerbread feelings to experience a “wonderful life?”
We all choose to star in our own Hallmark Christmas movie! Christmas snow, a cozy home and plenty of delicious food, and being surrounded by loved ones. Yes, we will all happily embrace that script. The best part of the movie is that it always has a happy ending. Humorously inquiring, when do we begin filming?
The joy of gathering family together satisfies the most longing heart.
Indeed, it is comforting to welcome those happy faces and to embrace one another with bear hugs and kisses. There is not a price that can be placed on the reunion of our dear loved ones. They are our people, our friends and our special guests and make the moments precious. There’s no place like home for the holidays.
We acknowledge that there are families separated this holiday. There are family members who may be incarcerated, serving in the military or have passed away who cannot be a part of our family time.
Their chair is an empty chair, but we remember them with the warmest feelings. Although their chair is empty, connecting by phone or card can impact that loved one.
As you begin your busy journey through December, enjoy the moments. Take plenty of pictures. Say a lot of, “I love you.” May this holiday season be one fondly remembered for years. And above all celebrate our Savior, Jesus Christ in your house of worship and your own home.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon at jtshonebarger@ gmail.com.
