It was the opinion of Job, the ancient writer of the Old Testament that, "A man is born unto trouble as the sparks fly upward." (Job 5:7). Indeed, all God's children have problems! It seems that we move from one problem to another during the course of our lifetime. We thank God for enough blessings to keep us steady to insure us from being overcome with the heartaches.
The anchor for our soul during times of distress and uncertainty is prayer. That spiritual ability to come boldly before the Throne of God and cast every care upon Him. As our loving Heavenly Father, God listens for the cries of His child. He is there. He hears.
A mere whisper, in childlike faith, is sufficient for God to provide every resource of Heaven for our need. Whether it is dispatching angels to assist, or resources to supply, we can be certain that God is faithful. God is rarely early but He is always on time to satisfy our need.
We do not need to worry when we pray. Upon critical contemplation we realize that when we worry, we doubt God's love for us. We mistakenly believe that if God loved us, He would not put us in this situation. When we worry, we doubt God's presence. We ask, "Why have you forsaken me?" When we worry, we doubt God's power. We think that God is not strong enough to remove the mountain.
The consequence of worry is that we rob ourselves of the peace of God. Consider, the world offers remedies for stress and worry, but the world cannot provide remedy for our deepest needs. Jesus promised His peace that is distinctively different from the world, for those whose faith is anchored in Him. Also beware the enemy of our minds, the Devil, who sows seeds of doubt and fear amidst our struggles. There is a battle for our mind.
The Apostle Paul exhorted the Church of Philippi to let all their requests be known to God. He then assured them, "And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Jesus Christ." (Philippians 4:7).
Peace amidst their problems! That is what God provides. This sovereign ability of God is beyond our rational, cognitive abilities. Our hearts are no longer troubled. Our mind is no longer doubting God's love, presence or power. Now, we are comforted by the Holy Spirit of God, The Comforter.
So, when we are weary, weak and wondering, God shows up in His majesty to support and sustain His burdened child. What a blessing to be in the presence of God, transported by faith, to be ministered to.
Yes, all God's children have problems. Let us seek the Author and Finisher of our faith and ask Him for help. Let us tell Him all our problems and then let Him handle them in His time, perfect plan and divine purpose. Sleep sound tonight. God has your back!
Have a great week and remember, you are loved.
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.