The world currently stands aghast, as the Russian army has invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine.
We have all watched the news broadcasts of an orphanage, and civilian homes bombed. The loss of innocent life, coupled with the occupation by an enemy state, grieves every compassionate, conscientious humanitarian. This unprovoked act of war has also forced many fearful Ukrainian citizens to flee for safety, leaving behind their homes, relatives and way of life.
As these folks stand fast in defense of their country, our hearts are captivated by the leadership actions of their President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Rather than hunkering down in an underground military bunker or monitoring the invasion from his chair in the hall of government, he leads his people in taking up arms in defense of their nation. It is unparalleled in modern history to see a head of state on the frontlines of the battlefield.
The bravery of President Zelenskyy is awe-inspiring.
To be willing to promote one’s nation on the world stage through diplomacy, advocacy for admission to NATO, international trade agreements and peacekeeping initiatives, is the job description of any competent president.
However, to call on your people to take up arms to defend their nation and then follow through by leading the charge, is exemplary. President Zelenskyy deserves our respect and admiration. He is demonstrating extraordinary leadership brilliance before the watchful eyes of the world.
The world lacks heroes.
Heroes: those courageous patriots who stand uncompromisingly upon the virtues of their country. Those who do not blink when faced with the call of duty. The individual who does not hesitate to set aside personal ambition for the betterment of others. The person who is willing to charge to hell and not look back. The person who has ethical standards and principles. Those who possess genuine moral leadership. Readers take note: we are witnessing something unique.
As a result of bearing witness to such an exemplary leadership model, I am challenged to examine my motives.
What are the principles and values that define my decisions? On what hill am I willing to die? What are the limits of my courage? What boundaries of personal safety am I unwilling to compromise? Do others look to me for moral leadership? Do I inspire people to follow me into battle, if necessary?
My spirit is moved to be the Christian God has called me to be, and furthermore, lead others in the journey of faithful service to my Savior and nation.
We are living in unstable times. More than ever we need moral leaders with a backbone of steel to inspire and provoke others to action. Our nation has innumerable problems that require the best among us to step up and show the way. Where do you stand as you contemplate these issues?
Let us move forward with the resolve to impact our society with courage, compassion and competence. Together, we can make the world a better place.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
