As I was watching the news the other evening, I was unnerved by the incivility of many fellow citizens across this great land. We are witnessing the worst possible behaviors being committed upon one another. We have taken an enormous step backward in civility and humanity in 2021.
The answer to all our social failures will not be found through acts of incivility. I suggest the answer can be found in the renewal of a simple behavior. The behavior is virtue.
Imagine all of us committing ourselves to old-fashioned virtuous living. Humorous? To some. Possible? With God, all things are possible!
Virtue must be taught to our youth and demonstrated by our adults. Virtuous living is the remedy for all that ails us.
We do not use the word virtue much in our vernacular today. Not only is it an archaic word, it seems to be an archaic lifestyle; an antiquated value system that only Puritans would pursue. However, this is a Biblical word that is expected to be employed in the spiritual life of the Christian.
The Apostle Peter exhorted the Christian to add virtue to their faith (2 Peter 1:5). Virtue is a building block, a necessity in the spiritual formation of a child of God. This is Christianity 101.
Through the years, many Christian teachers have expounded upon the principles of virtuous living. As virtue is dissected, we realize there are layers of attributes that quantify the whole spectrum of this significant, singular behavior.
A conscientious Christian will carefully self-evaluate in order to fulfill the will of an all-holy God. It is commonly agreed within Christendom that there are seven particular components of virtue.
The first component of virtue is faith. Faith in the saving grace of God, His love, His sovereignty and His eternal plan. Hope is another component of virtue. Hope in taking a positive futuristic view, to be an optimist and holding fast to the belief that good will prevail.
Then there is charity. Charity portrays the actions of the Good Samaritan, who actively cares for the needs of others. Benevolence. Sacrifice. God-like love.
Then there is fortitude. Fortitude is a key component of virtue, embodying a resolute determination in going the distance. The fortitude to never quit. To preserve. Mental and spiritual toughness to succeed against all odds.
Justice is another key component in virtue. This is the fair and equitable treatment of others, regardless of race, nationality, and sex or belief system. Prudence produces moderation in our stewardship, particularly finances. Temperance is the final attribute of virtue. A Christian must have self-control and to be able to choose between right and wrong. There will be moderation in the things needed in life and a denial of those items that are not.
We need a renewal of virtuous living across America. I call upon Christians, to demonstrate moral authority by demonstrating virtuous living to a society adrift in hostility. The actions of a genuine disciple of Jesus Christ will not only bring glory to our Heavenly Father, but it will also be the salt and light necessary in a decaying and dark culture.
We must put “feet” to our petitions before the Throne of God. We must not retreat in fear but rather mobilize to where we can make a difference. No matter where we go and no matter what we are called upon to do, let us each demonstrate Christian virtue. Together, we can impact our nation.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.