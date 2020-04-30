It was a teachable moment for a lawyer who challenged the Lord Jesus on what he should do to inherit eternal life. The question posed was insincere, motivated in the hope that he would trick Jesus into an unscriptural response. Jesus answered the question with a question, “What is written in the law? How readest thou?” (Luke 10:25-26).
The lawyer responded with quoting the two Great Commandments of the law; “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbor as thyself.” (Luke 10:27-28).
Jesus commended the lawyer on his correct response and then charged him to do that, and he would receive eternal life. In hope of justifying his own behavior, the lawyer pressed Jesus on who is his neighbor? Jesus answered him with the most familiar parable in the Bible — the parable of the Good Samaritan.
Jesus proceeds to tell the story of an unnamed man who was mugged on his journey from Jerusalem to Jericho. On this rocky road with multiple places to hide, thieves suddenly appeared and brutally beat him, stripping him of his clothes and robbing him. The man was left to die, abandoned, forsaken and disregarded. Clearly these thieves were not neighbors to this man. He was not loved nor cared for. The attitude of the thieves was, “What’s yours is mine, and I will take it!”
Jesus continued His teaching. He spoke of a Jewish priest who walked by. Once the priest saw the beaten and dying man, he passed by on the other side of the road, uninterested in the man’s health and welfare. Coupled with the priest was a Levite who also came walking by. Rather than quickly walking by in blatant disregard, the Levite came and looked at the fallen man, but continued on without action. He did not want to get involved, possibly concerned with his own welfare. The attitude of the religious men was, “What’s mine is mine, and I will keep it.” This loveless demonstration of concern for self above others violated the Great Commandment.
The parable continues with a Samaritan man who was also on this dangerous, rugged path. The Samaritan saw the fallen man, hurting, naked and alone to die. The Samaritan had compassion and took immediate action. It is paramount to note; Jesus identified the benevolent man as a Samaritan.
This example in the parable would provoke tremendous emotion to the Jewish lawyer listening to the definition of a neighbor. A definite “teachable moment!” Samaritans were longtime enemies of the Jews! They were of mixed race and considered inferior and subjects of bigotry. This benevolent action by an “enemy” would be shocking, provocative and compelling.
The Samaritan went to the fallen man, bound up his wounds, put him on his mule and took him to an inn. At the inn, the Samaritan financially facilitated for his long-term care and physical needs. The Samaritan promised the innkeeper that he would return and if the bill were higher, he would settle the account. We observed the Good Samaritan taking his own time to help the fallen man, disregarding his own potential mugging and ascertain the man’s rehabilitation and welfare. This was an obvious demonstration of the Great Commandment and loving his neighbor. The Samaritan’s attitude was, “What’s mine is thine, and you can have it!”
Jesus concluded the parable and then asked the lawyer, “Which of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbor unto him that fell among the thieves?” The lawyer answered, “He that showed mercy on him.” Jesus replied, “Go, and do thou likewise.” (Luke 10:36-37).
While the Great Commandments of the law are God’s perfect standards, we realize we all fall short of God’s expectations. That is the beauty of the Gospel of Christ. Jesus died for sinners upon a rugged cross and rose from the grave. By grace we are saved from our sins through faith in His sacrifice. Now as children of God by faith in Christ, we commit ourselves to loving God wholeheartedly and our neighbors as ourselves. We do this through His power through the indwelling Holy Spirit.
The world around us needs to see the love of God in each of us. Humanitarian acts. Sacrificial works. We will show our faith through our works to our enemies and whosoever is in need. Let us impact our world by helping our neighbors. They will know we are Christians by our love! God bless you and have a great week!
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
