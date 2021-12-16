Friday night, Dec. 10, 2021, was filled with destructive tornadoes and thunderstorms across the midsouth section of the United States.
The hearts of hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens were filled with fear and apprehension as they tuned in to news broadcasts for the pathway of the enormous storm. People harrowingly sought safety in storm shelters or in a safe harbor of their home.
Nonetheless, the tornadoes indiscriminately destroyed everything from nursing homes to businesses to small towns. The devastation left us all in shock and dismay. The images of the storm’s aftermath are imprinted upon our minds.
It is at times like these that we realize how utterly helpless we all are to the savagery of nature’s fury.
We pray for all the victims of the devastation. We offer the benefit of finances and boots on the ground. We provide the aid of food and water. We provide critical incident and stress management counseling. Spiritual guidance is offered. Our hearts break for our neighbors, fellow citizens and human beings. There is a “Good
Samaritan” in most of us.
It is during a catastrophe that it does not matter to us what age, race, faith or socio-economic class that the victim belonged. They are “us,” we care, and we want to help.
We are provoked with compassion to make a difference; to lend a hand; to kneel beside the fallen and to endeavor to help the hurting recover. We are united by our humanity! Is it not too bad that it often takes a tragedy to bond people together? A catastrophe should be THE milestone; THE transformative moment that revives the heart of people to bond together in the course of our daily lives.
The Lord Jesus Christ instructed His disciples to remember that the Father in Heaven, “maketh His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.” (Matthew 5:45). It is a mystery to many: how could a loving God allow destructive storms that kill innocent people?
The theological answer is that we all live in a sin-plagued world, affected by the sinful fall of mankind in the Garden of Eden. Whether an individual is “good or evil; just or unjust,” will not prevent the consequences of nature’s curse in this current age. We all collectively experience life on this planet the same way, regardless of our spiritual relationship with our Heavenly Father through His Son, Jesus Christ.
As we move forward, let us endeavor to live each day mindful of the brevity of life. Let us endeavor to “kneel beside” the hurting, helpless, homeless and hungry in our society. Let us endeavor to be the hands and feet of our Lord Jesus Christ. May our communities know we are Christians by our love.
Moreover, in this holiday season may we reflect on those things that matter to us most. It is our family, our friends and neighbors. It is not the shiny things advertised on cable, but the gentle hug of a grandchild and the reunion of loved ones around the dinner table. It is the community where we work, worship and play. Most of all, it is the love of God, who showers us with the blessings of each passing day.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
