As I carefully contemplate the myriad of emotions I have enjoyed over the past few weeks, I have sought for the perfect word to describe my state of mind. Was it bliss that I experienced? Was it perfect happiness? Ecstasy? Rhapsody? Elation? Being a “wordsmith” in writing a weekly column, I have done the mental gymnastics in pursuit of “the exact word.”
I have chosen the word “bliss” to describe the incredible joy I have experienced with my favorite team’s ascent to the Super Bowl.
As a perennial loser, the Cincinnati Bengals football team did the unthinkable this season. They won their division; two playoff games and the American Football Conference championship. Those incredible, last-second, nail-biting wins propelled them to the Super Bowl. The World Championship game. The odds for their success in Las Vegas at the beginning of the season were astronomical. Who would have dreamed of this phenomenal conquest? Nobody!
I have been a lifelong fan of this team. Beginning in 1968, I have been a die-hard. Although there were some playoff teams and a couple other Super Bowl games, it has been many years of frustration and aggravation. Typically, their season was over in October, being so far behind the race with accumulated losses, they had no hope for the playoffs. Then, this season snuck up on me and a multitude of other long-suffering fans.
It’s true, ever dog has his day! (Woof, woof)!
Everybody loves an underdog. It seems that every season, there is “that team” that rises from the ashes to climb to the top of the mountain. There are new heroes to admire; team jerseys to purchase and trash talk to shout out. The path from zero to hero is an amazing journey.
Other fans with winning teams also have the opportunity to experience amazing emotions, every year. However, who would ever think that “fate” would smile on my perennial losing team? Nobody!
There was a time in my life when I would live or die based on wins or losses of my team. Through time and maturity, I have learned to put sports in its proper perspective. Indeed, it’s entertainment. It’s a diversion from the stresses of my life and a moderate sense of pride for my home area.
I graduated high school in a suburb of Cincinnati. However, I am no longer devastated when my team loses. I do not go into a deep funk requiring mental health attention. Have I mentioned: my Bengals lost the Super Bowl last Sunday?
Yes, it was “bliss” to feel the zenith of emotion for my team’s momentary success. But like fireworks, it quickly fades away. The rapid descent of the rapturous moment vaporizes in but a fleeting moment. Like the morning fog, it is soon gone. And life goes on. In its proper perspective, it is only a game. Yes, it is only a game!
My quest for excitement, purpose and success is genuinely anchored in making a difference in the lives of people. Coupled that with adding significance to my community; impacting my world with humanitarian works and Christ-like love. To be a chaplain, sharing the love of God, is the passion of my life. Last but not least, to be the best husband and family man I can be. This is what brings me ultimate satisfaction and lasting joy. That is real bliss!
At the end of a football season, there is only one victor left standing on the gridiron. Conversely in life, we can all be winners.
We can all savor the sweet success of things that really make a difference in world. Those can be experienced every day. Most importantly, it can generate eternal rewards from the Hand of our loving God.
In a world longing for relief from the heartaches of life, temporary respites are nice. Sports can be a diversion. Let us enjoy the great American pasttimes, yet remember those priorities in life that are lasting and meaningful.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.