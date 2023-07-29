In his mayor’s report to the Trousdale County Commission at its meeting on Monday night, Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall revisited a few projects that are currently underway in Trousdale County, two of which may have run into delays.
Among the revisited projects were the Streetscape project (which is intended to cut back the curbs in downtown Hartsville), the Multimodal Access Grant project (to build sidewalks in Hartsville from Main Street to McMurry Boulevard), and the Trey Park playground renovation project.
“We had a meeting with Ragan Smith, which is the company involved with Streetscape,” said McCall. “They were pushing the envelope to get the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to move to do the final sign-off on Streetscape, so we can put that one to bed. They can’t release it until TDOT agrees, so it’s still tied up there.
“As far as the Multimodal (Access) Grant on the sidewalks, we have no movement from TDOT on that. So, what they called a two-year project could very well be a three-year project, because they have not started anything at all.”
As the planned renovations move forward for the Trey Park project, commissioners unanimously made the decision to surplus the old playground equipment.
The equipment was offered to Trousdale County Elementary School, but after close examination of the playground equipment by Trousdale County Elementary School Principal Demetrice Badru and Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, they decided to decline the offer as it would not be financially feasible to move or restore it.
“Mrs. Badru went to the playground to look at pieces of equipment,” said Satterfield. “There were two pieces that she and I thought would fit us well. We had a certified playground inspector look at it, but when he looked at those pieces, he found that a lot of the decking, where the rubber had come off, that was covered with rust. Bethpage Elementary had a piece like that, and one piece of decking was $1,000 to replace. When he looked over it, he did not think it was economical for us to relocate that (to the elementary school), and to put it back together where it could be certified. He advised the (school) board that they needed to walk away, thinking it would be too expensive for us to do.”
Furthermore, the Trousdale County Commission welcomed back commissioner Richard Johnson on Monday night after an extended illness, which was a welcomed addition to the meeting.
