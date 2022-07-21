Tennessee’s trigger ban on abortion goes into effect 30 days from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
It makes all forms of abortion illegal, except to save the life of the mother, and makes performing abortions a felony. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
Until the end of July, advocates say that abortions remain available to individuals seeking the procedure. Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, said that the fate of telemedicine abortions remains up in the air.
A law slated to go into effect in January would make it impossible for Tennessee residents to contact an out-of-state provider to have abortion medication shipped to them.
“The Legislature said that a medical provider must be physically present when abortion pills are administered, and that abortion medication cannot be delivered via courier delivery or mail service,” said Weinberg.
For residents seeking resources, they can visit or call Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. Clinics are located in Memphis and Nashville.
The website healthyandfreetn.org also has a list of regional abortion clinics.
She said that the Supreme Court’s decision is devastating and cruel, particularly for low-income and women of color.
“For so many people, not only the activists, not only the amazing, nurturing health-care providers who support those coming into clinics for abortions, but for the women and others who are in need of abortions and will be turned away,” said Weinberg.
According to state data, Black women in Tennessee are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.
