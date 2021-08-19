Hartsville Strong is planning for a day of food, music, games and fun to celebrate the heritage of Trousdale County.
The inaugural Hartsville Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the downtown courthouse and VFW Hall and will be a fundraiser for the local nonprofit.
“We hope to make it an annual event,” said Mark Presley, founder of Hartsville Strong, which works to assist those in need in Trousdale County.
“We want to celebrate our county’s heritage with old-fashioned games, things people would do back in the day.”
There will be bluegrass music on the courthouse steps with performances by The Woodard Family and Clinchfield, a band out of Nashville.
There will be a Homemade Dessert Contest taking place in the VFW Hall across the street from the courthouse. Entries are free and contestants are asked to bring two items — one to be judged and one to be auctioned off. Entries should be at the VFW Hall by 9 a.m. on the day of the event.
Any person can judge the contest by paying $2 for a judges’ pass.
In addition, there will be kids’ games, cornhole, a dunking booth and an Ice Cream Social. Presley said Purity was donating a large amount of ice cream for the event. Kids’ games will require tickets that can be purchased at the VFW gazebo.
“The big things will be the bluegrass music on the courthouse steps,” Presley noted. “We hope to have cloggers, the ice cream and the baking will be inside the VFW so it won’t be so hot. We’re hoping for adult and kids’ tug-of-war, planning for kids’ carnival games like you’d see at the fair.”
Presley thanked the VFW for allowing the use of its property for the Heritage Festival, which is among a number of events being planned by Hartsville Strong.
The group is working on putting together a barbecue cookoff and gospel music event, along with outhouse races, for October, although a date has not been set.
For more information on the Heritage Festival, call Presley at 615-274-1010 or Whitney Presley at 615-670-1230. Information is also available on the Hartsville Strong Facebook page.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
