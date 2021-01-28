Trousdale County’s Industrial Development Board discussed compensation for sewer upgrades to a meat processing plant during its Jan. 21 meeting. The board last year sold property at the corner of Industrial Park Drive and Halltown Road to Steve Anderson of Carthage, who intends to build a meat processing plant on the site. The plant will be capable of processing around 10 head of cattle per day, based on previous statements by Anderson. Chairman Bryan King stated that the contract required that utilities be provided “up to the boundary of the property.” However, the sewer line runs roughly 48 feet shy of the property line. “We had to purchase an easement because that 48 feet was on the property of Old Time Express,” King said. “We are responsible for the cost of the sewer line from the Water Department’s cleanout to that boundary.” King said he had checked with multiple contractors and had estimated a cost of $960, including materials. Anderson had provided the board with a receipt of $1,200 he had paid for that line to be laid, King said. Board members said they felt they needed more information on Anderson’s invoice before agreeing to any payment. “We don’t have any idea what we’re paying for,” Scott Graves said. “We’ve got to have more information.” “I’m not disputing the amount. I’m disputing the lack of clarity as to our obligation,” added Heather Bay. “Are we going to come back and get another bill?” The board finally opted to request an itemized bill from Anderson before any payment was made and bring the matter back at the group’s February meeting. “Ultimately this is ignorance on our part, because none of us had set foot on that property. We didn’t know where the utilities were,” King said. “It was in the contract; we’re responsible to the boundary.” Anderson told The Vidette he thought the plant was close to opening but could not provide details just yet. “I’ve already been flooded with phone calls about appointments, purchasing meat, etc., and can’t give a firm answer until we actually open,” he said via email. In other business, the board elected King as its new chairman, filling the role vacated by Mark Beeler, who elected to retire. Graves was elected as vice chair, Leah Verville as secretary and Robert Thurman as treasurer. Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
