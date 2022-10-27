On Thursday, Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate Demario Caldwell was in court on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault as sufficient evidence was found to indict him.
The charges stem from an incident where Caldwell allegedly assaulted fellow inmate Jessie Lee Slade III on May 12 while both men were incarcerated at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC).
“At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, two inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC), located in Hartsville, were involved in a physical altercation,” said CoreCivic Director of Public Affairs Ryan Gustin. “Facility staff immediately intervened to stop the assault and render medical assistance.
“Local law enforcement and our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) were immediately notified of this incident. TDOC Office of Investigations and Conduct investigated this incident. TTCC leadership worked with the local district attorney to consider criminal charges against the assailant.”
According to 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, two separate charges have been formally brought against Caldwell, including an aggravated assault charge.
Slade was charged with assault.
“The charges brought are aggravated assault involving serious bodily injury and attempted second-degree murder”, said Lawson. “In order to charge (for) attempted murder, the state must put forward proof that the defendant intended to kill the victim, not just assault the victim. Further, an attempted first-degree murder would involve premeditation, while a second-degree murder does not involve a pre-planned, pre-meditated event.”
The report of this altercation comes on the heels of an Oct. 14 incident at the prison involving the stabbing of two TTCC employees who were assaulted by two inmates. Both employees were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.
Since the altercation between Caldwell and Slade, Slade has been transferred to a maximum security facility in West Nashville, while Caldwell remains at Trousdale Turner.
