Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Rain likely. Rain may freeze on elevated surfaces. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light freezing rain this evening will become a mixture of winter precipitation overnight. Potential for some icing. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.