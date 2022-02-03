Iris Garrett Presley, age 79, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 2022 at Hartsville Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Iro Wrenford & Georgia Mai Eden Brummett; son, Aaron Dennis Presley.
Survivors are: son, Lloyd (Linda) Presley of Hartsville; daughter, Jacqueline P. Warlick of Hartsville; seven grandchildren, Tenisha Presley, Hailey Presley, Sarah Morales, Destiny Presley, Damon Warlick, Travis Warlick, Michael Snyder; 14 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Curtis (Thelma) Brummett of Gallatin, David (Patricia) Brummett of Springfield, Randall (Carol) Brummett of Gallatin, Mark (Lisa) Brummett of Gallatin, Danny (Cindy) Bradley of Florida; six sisters, Linda Graves of Gallatin, Dianna (Bobby) Nevels of Gallatin, Peggy (Allen) Troutt of Bethpage, Patricia (Joe) Hunter of Gallatin, Brenda Buck of Gallatin, Sabrina Brummett of Gallatin.
Visitation with the family was held Thursday, Jan. 27, at Anthony Funeral Home.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
