We know out-of-control behavior by some students is driving teachers out of the profession. The Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation, the Teacher’s Discipline Act, which Professional Educators of Tennessee championed to help address this long-standing issue. The law took effect Jan. 1, 2022, and will put better discipline systems and processes in place in Tennessee schools.
Student discipline is one of the major reasons why teachers say they are leaving the profession. This legislation was based on the frustration of teachers in education surveys conducted the past five years that cite student discipline as one of the main issues educators faced pre-pandemic. In Professional Educators of Tennessee’s most recent survey, 22% of educators said they are considering leaving the profession. Teaching is a challenging and difficult job. It is made even more difficult when classroom discipline is out of control.
Children cannot learn in a classroom where their teachers spend a significant amount of time dealing with student discipline issues. It can be unsafe, for the teacher and the other students, and significantly disrupts the learning environment.
Just like children make mistakes in reading, or in math, they also, unfortunately, make mistakes in behavior. All educators understand that students will misbehave. It is important to establish strong boundaries that will best serve all students. One thing is certain — all it takes is one rebellious student who gets his or her way, day after day, to destroy a classroom. Common sense would indicate that more teacher input on student discipline issues might improve job satisfaction, address teacher retention, and solve more student behavioral issues.
To maintain control in the classroom, policies must be clearly defined. Let’s be clear, today’s infractions are not primarily chewing gum, being out of a seat, or throwing paper. Reports include offenses of a sexual nature, cursing teachers, fights, and sometimes even worse. Students are frequently permitted to commit offenses in school with little repercussion that could land them in jail when, and if, they graduate. Student discipline is now a time-consuming and exasperating issue, and teacher input has rarely been solicited.
Day in and day out, our teachers are tasked with the delivery of education to students across Tennessee. Often the lack of institutional support in classroom management has not made the burden on our teachers easier by not having better processes in classroom management. Regrettably, teachers are often left out of the creation process of school discipline policies. Systems and processes are what make everything work, from the most complex to the seemingly insignificant. When processes are flawed, systems inadvertently fail.
Unfortunately, not having a high-quality administrator at every school often means good discipline is even more difficult. Teachers set the discipline for their classrooms, but administrators set the culture for their schools. Classroom teachers hope that they have an administrator who reinforces and supports their authority to maintain discipline in the classroom. Administrators that do not support classroom teachers and set lenient discipline policies end up creating learning environments where unruly students take away from students who wish to learn.
The Teacher’s Discipline Act tasks the district with establishing a process for a student’s removal and return to the classroom. It will give teachers more voice on the critical issue of student discipline. The act reaffirms existing laws regarding a teacher’s ability to relocate students for safety reasons. It outlines the disciplinary referral process by teachers and administrators and establishes a clear framework for how a teacher can request the removal of a student from class who repeatedly or substantially interferes with the teacher’s ability to communicate effectively with the class or with the ability of the student’s classmates to learn.
This legislation wisely leaves student removal to the discretion of the principal or principal’s designee. However, if removal is denied to the teacher, an appeals process is established. It also allows for the student to have the opportunity to respond with their side of the situation and involves the parents or guardians in the process. It protects the student removal process from being abused or overused. Statewide data will be reported to the TN Department of Education.
The data collection component will give policymakers and stakeholders a glimpse into what is going on schoolwide, system-wide, and statewide. Specific problems can be pinpointed, and if additional policies are needed, data from communities across the state is being used. Future legislation can address systemic issues around discipline, and schools, districts, and the state can be more equipped to address discipline issues earlier to help students, their classmates, and teachers.
Each student discipline policy or code of conduct is adopted by a local board of education or public charter school. This legislation must comply with all state and federal laws, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (20 U.S.C. § 1400 et seq.), and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (29 U.S.C. § 794).
We should all want to create a system that serves our students and to do that we must get the discipline process right. Superintendents and Boards of Education must establish policies that can improve the process. With these processes in effect, we can begin to create a better, safer environment for teachers and students that will help to retain and attract excellent educators in our state.
J.C. Bowman is executive director of the Professional Educators of Tennessee, a non-partisan teacher association headquartered in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.