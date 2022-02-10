As I wrote in last week’s column, I had a bout with double pneumonia back in the fall of 2021. I was told by medical professionals and by some who had experienced double pneumonia that it would take from six months to up to a year to fully recover, especially for someone my age.
The first week in January found me 90 days into my comeback. I seemed to have regained my strength and I was no longer experiencing any shortness of breath. A strange sequence of events followed.
First I experienced a discomfort in my right chest, which was eerily similar to that which I encountered with pneumonia. I followed up with my primary physician, who insisted my lungs were clear but ordered a chest X-ray to confirm there was no lingering pneumonia. The X-ray was negative.
A few days later I found myself on the farm setting out rolls of hay for our cows.
Being “old school,” I prefer to move hay rings by hand rather than by using the tractor (after all, the rings last longer). So, I was out there lifting and rolling hay rings — not an easy job in the mud and muck. It took all the strength I had. By the time I finished the job I was experiencing what we use to call “the weak trembles.”
When I finally made it back to the barn, I was kicking myself with what energy I had left.
By the following weekend I was being overtaken by a severe head cold accompanied by a body ache. I thought, “This can’t be good.”
Sunday evening found me in the emergency room of our local hospital, where the physician informed me I had a virus that could be an upper respiratory infection, sinusitis or COVID-19. The results of a COVID test would not be back for “a couple of days.” I left the hospital with a prescription for a Z-Pack.
Mid-week found my condition worsening. Since I had not heard the results of the COVID test, I decided to administer my own. A friend provided a Rapid Test, which proved positive.
Thanks to healthcare providers who chose to treat my COVID symptoms aggressively, I began to improve rapidly. Because I was showing signs of pneumonia, I did undergo a CT scan as a precaution to check for signs of blood clots in my lungs. The CT revealed “multiple patches of pneumonia in both lungs.” So I was back fighting double pneumonia. Two weeks later, I experienced a mild setback that called for a second round of antibiotics.
At this writing I am breathing easier, although I still experience some shortness of breath. My energy level still remains low. I am convinced a full recovery is going to take a while.
So, as some people say in this part of the country, “I’ve had the COVID.”
Your first question is, of course, “Were you vaccinated?” Answer: “Yes, Moderna X2.” Booster? “No. I was recovering from double pneumonia when the booster was first made available.” Will I get the booster now? ”Probably not.”
I still believe a strong immune system is the best defense against COVID-19. I have friends who are strongly against vaccinations, and I have friends who believe vaccinations are the answer to solving the COVID-19 crisis. I choose to condemn neither. I have always heard, and I do believe, that “life is all about the choices you make and the chances you take.”
After experiencing double pneumonia, I chose to push myself too hard too soon and it came back and bit me. I heard of a book one time titled, “A Whack on the Side of the Head.” I haven’t read the book but I liked the title.
Sometimes life gives you a whack on the side of your head to get your attention.
My son, the nurse, says I should be as good as new come Thanksgiving. That gives me something to work toward and look forward to.
