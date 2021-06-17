As I recall, the two most physically demanding jobs on the farm when I was growing up were cutting tobacco (which, of course, included cutting, spiking, loading, unloading and hanging tobacco) and hauling hay.
For me, cutting tobacco was a grind. Whether we were growing two acres or 10 acres, the first half of the harvest was bad enough, but the second half “just about killed us.” After so many days a weariness began to set in. I think it must have been a mental thing.
Hauling hay was not as bad, I think, because it didn’t last as long. Of course, I grew up in the days when “square” bales dominated the landscape. I have a vague memory of the day we constructed the last hay stacks on our farm in Watervale (Punch), TN. I recall how the hay was brought to a designated spot with a mule-drawn rake. Then, I watched as my father and two men from neighboring farms stacked the loose hay around a tall, center pole. The final phase was the “capping” of the stack.
A skilled hay stacker knew how to top-off or “cap” the stack so it would shed rainwater. You’ve probably heard the expression, “Well, that caps the stack!”
That phrase, of course, comes from hay stacking.
Like cutting tobacco, hauling hay was a hot, challenging job back in the day. Eventually, a hay elevator made it to our farm. Prior to that time we “pitched” up a lot of bales of hay.
The main feed barn on our family farm featured a large log stable at its center. I imagine it was the barn at one time. Eventually, a large, more modern barn was built over, and around it.
The “log pen,” as we referred to it, supported a spacious loft overhead. I declare, that log pen could have supported the Empire State Building! Back in my hay hauling days we stacked hay all the way to the apex of that old barn’s tin roof. We built a mountain of hay bales in that loft every summer. And it seemed we always picked the hottest day of year to do it.
It was not as bad back in the hayfield. At least there was some air stirring. Most of the hay on our farm was grown in a river bottom. That’s where my brothers, my sister and I learned to drive a “straight shift.” By a “straight shift” I mean a vehicle with a standard, or manual, transmission. Which, of course, means you were introduced to a clutch. We all received our basic training in driving in the hayfield. You can’t do a lot of damage to a pickup truck (or to yourself) in the middle of a hayfield. But I did notice early in our training that our father never pointed us toward the river.
We all did our share of “riding” the clutch while pulling the truck up as the bales were pitched in the back. And in the process of learning how to negotiate the clutch with our left foot, we each did a considerable amount of driving in what my father called “jumping” gear. He was always patient until some green driver popped the clutch too hard, causing a rick of hay to fall back on top of him.
We hauled all kinds of hay as I recall. My favorite was lespedeza. It was a fine-textured hay that was easy on your thighs and arms. My least favorite was what my father called “beans and millet.” The variety of beans was Laredo soybeans. And we grew a lot of it. The beans had a big, dark green leaf and a stem the size of a #2 lead pencil, and the stems cured with a shape edge on the cut end. Those shape stems would wear all the color right out of the thighs of a pair of blue jeans. And no one with “a lick of sense” tried handling bean hay in a short-sleeved shirt!
Sometimes, but not very often, our beans and millet hay got rained on before it was baled. That turned those dark green leaves almost black. And the dust was almost unbearable. On a few occasions, after a long day of hauling bean hay, I have blown a bale of dark green bean hay out of my nose!
But you know something? Those were good days. And I recall them with great fondness.
