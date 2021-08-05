In last week’s column I wrote of my love for mules, my acquaintance with the Reese Bros. (world-famous mule traders), of Grand Canyon Mule Rides, and how I introduced two of our granddaughters to mule riding.
As I left a Reese Bros. mule sale, both girls were pleading with me to buy them a mule.
Fortunately, I was back in the Grand Canyon a few months later. Rufus Reese had kindly put me in touch with the manager of the mule rides, a tall, skinny, cowboy named John Berry.
I was pleased when John informed me he had two mules approaching retirement, and that he would be letting them go in the coming fall. He shot me a price that I thought was a little high, but not out of my reach. I was excited about the prospects, and our girls were thrilled.
Then COVID-19 came calling. John Berry was forced to cancel his next mule order with Reese Bros. and decided to keep the aforementioned mules for “another season.” It was a letdown for all.
But patience has its rewards. Over the following year Rufus kept me updated, and assured me that we would find two mules for “those cute little girls.”
About a month ago I received a call from Rufus.
“I’ve found you a mule!” he said. “We are taking a load of mules out to the canyon next week, and John Berry is sending one back for your girls.”
I knew what the girls’ first question would be, so the first words out of my mouth were, “What’s the mule’s name?”
“I don’t know!” he said. “But I will find out for you.”
Two days later, I received a text for Dickie Reese. It contained three photographs of a mule along with two words — “Tater Tot.”
Now that’s a name one would never forget. We were getting a mule named “Tater Tot.”
My hope was to get another mule from the canyon in the coming fall, but this mule tale would get even better sooner than I expected. Two days later Rufus called again to say, “I’ve found your girls another mule!” I didn’t ask for this mule’s name.
Rufus explained that a veterinarian in Tucson was sending two or three older mules back to Tennessee. He worked out a deal for the owner to put one of the mules in the hands of “two cute little girls” where she would find a great home.
My son, Joseph, and I were to pick up Tater Tot and the unnamed mule on a Friday.
So, the day arrived when we made our way to Reese Bros. to get our mules. We found a dozen or so mules lazily standing in the big mule lot at the main barn. We recognized Tater Tot immediately from the photos we received. With assistance from Rufus, we zeroed in on our other mule using a description from the shipping certificate. Her name was spelled out in bold print — “Iris.”
Here’s where the story gets interesting. Standing with Iris was another mule, almost identical in color. Both were beautiful sorrels with full, white stocking legs. We found out later that these two mules had been part of a six-mule hitch.
We haltered Tater Tot and Iris and headed for the gate. When we left the mule lot, the other sorrel stood at the gate and watched longingly as we walked away. Then, she let out the most mournful bray I have ever heard.
Unfortunately, like Lot’s wife, I looked back.
Joseph would later say, “When I saw the look on Daddy’s face I knew we were taking three mules home!”
It was true.
“How much does he want for the other mule?” I asked. “I hate to break ‘em up.”
“I’ll call and ask,” said Rufus.
After two phone conversations a deal was struck. So you might say we are in the mule business.
And their names? Tater Tot, Iris and Maggie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.