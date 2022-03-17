The race to be Trousdale County’s mayor has become a three-way campaign with Jack McCall’s announcement that he will seek office. McCall joins incumbent Mayor Stephen Chambers and current County Commissioner Bill Fergusson in seeking the county’s top elected office.
McCall is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and the Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University. In his career, McCall has worked as a livestock marketer, in marketing and insurance/financial services, along with health care. He has worked as a professional speaker, trainer, and seminar leader for a number of years and has a syndicated column that appears in newspapers across the Midstate. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Because McCall is now a declared candidate for office, the Vidette will suspend the use of McCall’s weekly column for the duration of the campaign beginning next week).
He also serves as chairman of Trousdale Medical Center’s board, on the board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is an honorary member of the Hartsville Rotary Club. McCall is also a deacon at First Baptist Church and has held a weekly men’s Bible study class for several years.
McCall said he wanted to emphasize improvements to the county’s infrastructure, noting the growing population of Trousdale County. He also said, “If elected, my first order of business would be to restore a healthy working relationship between the mayor’s office and the county court.”
Infrastructure is something McCall said he saw as a key need, saying he wanted to work to secure more state funding for county projects and also find ways “to attract taxpayers to Trousdale County.”
Asked why he was the best of the three candidates, McCall said, “I believe I’m good with people and building relationships. At this point in my career, I feel I can help the county.”
McCall is married to the former Kathy Oakley and the couple has three sons, all of whom are graduates of Trousdale County High School. Their seven grandchildren will all be enrolled in Trousdale schools this fall, he noted.
McCall said he intended to run a positive campaign, focusing on his vision for a better Trousdale County. He said he also wants to be open to what the people think and want for the county.
“We’ve got a great little county and there are opportunities out there to enhance our county that aren’t being done right now,” he said. “I want to hear what other people think and share ideas.”
