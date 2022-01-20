I heard it was coming a few weeks back. The possibility of snow was in the works. As the time of its arrival drew nearer, my anticipation grew. I had made up my mind. If it snowed I would head for the Brim Hollow.
Unfortunately, when the first snow of the season arrived its timing didn’t sync with mine. For whatever reason, I just couldn’t get there. My mild disappointment was soon to evaporate. Another snowfall was on its way — this time, a big one.
On a Thursday morning just recently past, as I hurried to finish my morning farm chores ahead of the coming snow, I checked the weather report on my iPhone. It read, “Snow will arrive in 16 minutes.” Well, in 16 minutes, it did! It was as if the sky opened up and let down its skirts. It a few breathless moments the world was white. I smiled as my thoughts raced ahead to Brim Hollow.
The snow came with such determination that roads were almost impassable all that Thursday. As the temperature began to rise on the following morning, I made plans. Sometime around mid-day I started out on a journey that would, once again, take me back in time.
I crossed the hill that would take me into Brim Hollow with relative ease. I turned my Toyota 4X4 around at a level area, where the road leads down into the first creek to be negotiated. When I stepped down out of my truck, I found the depth of the snow to be impressive. Laying my .410 shotgun on my shoulder, I headed into the hollow. The snow was even deeper than I expected.
This boy had not hiked in deep snow in many years. The going was much more difficult than I had anticipated. After a few hundred yards on the hollow road a phrase I had heard many years ago flashed in my mind — “trudging through the snow.” I understood. I found it much easier to “push” through the snow than to try and “march,” by picking up my Muck Boots and setting them down. Pretty soon I was winded. I made my way up the hollow road by trudging a while, then resting to catch my breath. The beauty of all that surrounded me kept me going.
I was well into the hollow when I first saw signs of life. Tiny winter birds, their feathers full to protect them from the cold, flitted and fluttered among drooping blackberry vines and underbrush.
A little further up the hollow road I encountered a red fox. At first, I thought he might be a small coyote, but his bouncy gait and pointed nose gave him away. I was glad I saw him before he saw me. He took one look in my direction and disappeared like a phantom.
Soon I was in a setting I had witnessed hundreds of times. And over the years I have visited this place a thousand or more times in my memory. To my right stood a small tobacco barn that, in years past, doubled as a sheep barn. Over my left shoulder and up on a hill, I turned to see almost hidden in the trees the old feed barn where I learned to love the smell of mules. Straight ahead the windows of the old chicken house, still covered with ancient, rusting wire, met my gaze with a blank stare. The old house stood directly before me. Its straight tin roof, covered with a heavy blanket of snow, reminded me of a gingerbread house topped with thick vanilla icing. I wanted to go inside.
But on this day, I chose not to venture in. (I will tell you why in next week’s column.)
Instead, I elected to go deeper into the hollow. As I did, up on a ridge to my left I heard the familiar “Who, Who, Hoot” of a coyote. He was probably warning the others of an intruder.
And then, silence. Deep snow has a way of absorbing every sound. Lost in memories, I considered it nothing short of miracle that a short drive and a long walk could take you a thousand miles and over a half-century away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.