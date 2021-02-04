Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 26F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 26F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.