I went on my second Canadian duck hunt back in October. It was a long time in the works. I had purchased a hunt for a single hunter at a National Turkey Federation fundraising auction a few years earlier. Some family health problems made it necessary to postpone the hunt in year one. My outfitter agreed to honor the hunt if I would bring three more paying hunters with me. I found five. We were all set for the next fall.
The China Virus changed all that. In year two, the hunt was canceled altogether. Year three came and it appeared the Canadian border would not be opening for the fall of 2021. However at the last moment, we received clearance to cross the border with certain restrictions. Those travel restrictions mandated proof of COVID-19 vaccinations and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of crossing the border. Two of my hunters declined to be vaccinated, so that left us with four.
I was not looking forward to the stress of all the COVID-19 testing deadlines. Then a strange sequence of events added more complications to the rigors of travel that lay ahead.
Two days before our departure, I delivered a large load of firewood for a friend. It was a rush order and I worked feverishly to finish the job. The next morning I felt as though I had pulled a muscle in the right side of my chest. The night before we were to fly out, I experienced a slight chill after I turned in for the night.
The next day, all four of us hunters arrived at Nashville Iinternational Airport with negative COVID-19 tests in hand. Our flights would take us through Atlanta and on to Calgary. As we boarded the first plane, I began to suspect I had a head cold coming on. Four-and-a-half hours in a pressurized, oxygen-reduced environment with a mask fitting snuggly against my face didn’t help.
We arrived in Calgary in the late afternoon and found our hotel. The next day found us making a seven-hour trek across Canada into Saskatchewanian in our SUV rental. My “cold” was worsening.
The weather was unseasonably warm on the morning of our first hunt. Daylight found us in “pop-up” blinds in a sprawling soybean field. When I say unseasonably warm, I mean slightly above freezing. That is still quite cool when you are lying on the ground. After a few hours, I felt chilled to the bone.
We returned to our lodge for lunch. When it came time for the afternoon hunt, I simply wasn’t up to it. I certainly couldn’t go at 4 a.m. the next morning.
The afternoon that followed was warm and promising. With no small effort I joined my hunting party. We returned to the lodge after enjoying some success and tested for COVID-19. The next day we drove back to Calgary and stayed at our original hotel. I felt too bad to join my fellow hunters for dinner that night. I had no idea they were in deep discussions as to what to do about my deteriorating health. A hospital emergency room was an option. Frankly, I would not have considered it.
The next morning we headed for the airport. By now my breathing was extremely labored. I had one goal — to get through customs. As we dropped off our rental car I was clinging to one hope — a short walk. It was not to be. The route that took us to the first checkpoint was almost a mile. A mile, I tell you!
My breathing routine was reduced to five long breaths and rest — five long breaths and rest. I kept quoting Isaiah 40:31, “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” I was walking and hoping not to faint.
Well, to make a long story short, I made it through all the border checkpoints. As I arrived at the last one, I looked down the long corridor that would take me to my plane and out of Canada. I likened myself to how Joshua must have felt when he first saw the Promised Land. I had made it!
That’s when a border patrol officer stepped up and tapped me on the shoulder. I almost wet myself.
“Sir,” he said, “Your zipper is down.”
“My zipper is down?” I thought.
It was the last thing on my mind.
I would spend the next 3½ hours on a plane sucking air through a mask.
My wife of 42 years met me at Nashville International. She insisted we go straight to the emergency room in our hometown of Hartsville. I would spend the next four days there recuperating from double pneumonia. They tell me it was bad.
Then, 90 days into my recovery, I had an encounter with COVID-19.
More on that next week.
