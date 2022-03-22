The Trousdale County High School Baseball team opened its season last week by suffering three losses.
The Yellow Jackets suffered a 10-0, five-inning loss at Watertown on March 15.
Trousdale County committed four errors and was limited to just five hits.
Parker Day provided two hits, and Colton Key, John Brandon and Garrett Reiger all had one hit.
The Yellow Jackets surrendered three runs in the first inning, one in the second inning and six in the third frame.
The two teams faced off again one day later in Hartsville, but it was much closer in the rematch, with Trousdale County suffering a 3-1 setback.
The contest entered the fifth inning tied at 1.
The Yellow Jackets had four hits and committed two errors. Brayden Gooch had two of those hits, and Day and Josh Beal also provided hits.
Gooch pitched 6 ⅓ innings, scattering five hits while striking out three hitters.
Reiger came on in relief to record the final out of the top of the seventh inning.
On Saturday, Trousdale County suffered a 10-0, six-inning loss to Sycamore in a game played at Portland High School.
The Yellow Jackets were outhit 11-4. Gooch, Reiger, Cole Gregory and Devan Walford had hits for Trousdale County.
Gregory pitched the first three innings, allowing three hits while striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.