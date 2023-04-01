The Trousdale County High School baseball team suffered a 17-1, five-inning loss to visiting Friendship Christian School on March 20.
The Yellow Jackets had five hits, but they also committed five errors.
Josh Beal, Devan Walford, Wyatt Byrd, Alex Livingston, and Samuel Cook all had one hit for TCHS.
“We are very young and inexperienced, so finding our identity is going to take some time,” TCHS Head Coach Davy Cothron said. “We are flying this plane as we build it.”
The Jackets will host Westmoreland on Thursday at 6 p.m. and travel to Macon County on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.