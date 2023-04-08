The Trousdale County High School baseball team suffered a 6-0 loss to visiting Mt. Juliet Christian on March 30.
The Yellow Jackets struggled at the plate, producing just three hits. Cole Gregory, Alex Livingston, and Samuel Cook had the hits as they faced former Trousdale County High head coach Travis Humes, who is in his first season as the coach at MJCA.
“We moved and communicated better, and we cut our strikeouts down,” TCHS Head Coach Davy Cothron said. “Devan (Walford) gave us another good outing on the mound, but we have got to find a way to score runs.”
The loss dropped the Jackets to 0-4.
TCHS is scheduled to open District 8-A play on Monday when they travel to East Robertson. One day later, the Indians will travel to Hartsville for a rematch.
