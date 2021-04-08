Trousdale County’s baseball team played five non-district games last week and picked up a pair of victories.
With wet field conditions in Hartsville, the Jackets’ March 29 game with Friendship Christian was moved to Possum Town where the visitors fell 11-8. The game was tied at 7 headed into the bottom of the sixth, but the Jackets allowed four runs to fall behind for good.
Taylor Ellis and Cameron Rankins each had three hits, while Parker Day and Kegan Day also had hits for TCHS.
Trousdale County spent the weekend playing in the Westmoreland Tournament, winning two games and dropping two.
On Friday, the Jackets handed Macon County an 11-9 loss.
Cole Gregory went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and also pitched three innings, striking out six batters while allowing one hit and one run.
The Jackets also defeated Christian Community 14-3 on Saturday.
Rankins, Gregory, Brayden Gooch and Colton Key had two hits each for coach Davy Cothron’s team. Eli Henderson, Tytus Mann, Cooper Helson, Ellis and Kobyn Calhoun also had base hits for TCHS.
Josh Beal struck out three and have up three hits in 3-2/3 innings on the mound. Helson allowed two hits and struck out in 1-1/3 innings of relief.
Also in the tournament, the Jackets fell 13-0 to Portland on Friday and 16-1 to Westmoreland on Saturday.
Trousdale County was to host Macon County on Wednesday, then host Gordonsville in district play on Monday at 6 p.m. The Jackets will travel to Gordonsville for a 7 p.m. matchup on Tuesday.
