Trousdale County’s Yellow Jackets hung tough in the District 6-A Tournament with a second-place finish, but their trip to South Pittsburg on Monday resulted in a season-ending 7-3 loss to the Pirates in the Region 3-A semifinals.
Trousdale took a 1-0 lead in the first as Eli Henderson started with a single, advanced to second on a Taylor Ellis groundout and then stole third. Henderson would score on a double to right from Cameron Rankins.
But the lead was short-lived as the Pirates put up five runs in the bottom of the first. The hosts would post two more runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-1 lead.
The Jackets scored two runs in the fifth inning but could get no closer.
“The first-inning onslaught was the difference,” TCHS coach Davy Cothron said. “We knew we would have to withstand a big inning and after the second inning, they didn’t score again. We had our shots and just couldn’t string some hits together.”
South Pittsburg finished with 15 hits while Trousdale County had nine. Henderson, Rankins and Colton Key had two hits each while Ellis, Brayden Gooch and Parker Day also had hits.
Trousdale also committed one error while South Pittsburg played a flawless defensive game.
Ellis started the game on the mound and went 5-1/3 innings, giving up 15 hits and a walk while striking out four. Gooch came on in relief to face two batters, striking out one.
Trousdale County finished the season with a 15-14 record under the direction of Cothron, who returned as coach this season.
Six seniors ended their high school careers in Robert Butcher, Kegan Day, Ellis, Cooper Helson, Henderson and Rankins.
“I told our seniors how proud and appreciative I am toward them,” Cothron said. “Their last year and with a new head coach they could’ve gone renegade on me, but they accepted me and bought in and that helps us move forward. I am proud of this team’s fight down the stretch.”
