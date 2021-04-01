The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets baseball team completed a season sweep of Red Boiling Springs last week with a 12-0 road victory on March 23.
It was the Jackets’ 23rd consecutive win over the boys from the Sulfur City.
“I feel we are starting to get some timing at the plate, taking better swings,” said TCHS coach Davy Cothron.
The Jackets plated one run in the first inning, three in the second, two in the fourth and six in the sixth to get the victory.
Trousdale County collected 10 hits as Eli Henderson, Brayden Gooch and Parker Day had two each. Cameron Rankins, Cole Gregory, Taylor Ellis and Josh Beal also had hits for the Jackets.
Ellis tossed a complete game on the mound, striking out 10 batters while allowing just two hits.
Trousdale County was scheduled to play multiple games in the Wilson County Tournament, but Mother Nature had other plans. The Jackets were able to take the field just once, losing 10-2 to Green Hill on March 24 in a game played at Friendship Christian.
Trousdale outhit its opponent 4-3, but seven errors helped lead to the downfall.
Rankins, Ellis, Kegan Day and Henderson had hit for the Jackets.
Trousdale County is scheduled to play in the Westmoreland Tournament this weekend.
