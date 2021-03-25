Trousdale County extended its mastery of Red Boiling Springs on the baseball field, extending its win streak in the series to 22 in a row with a 12-2, six-inning victory over the Bulldogs on Monday.
The Jackets (1-2) scored five runs in the second inning, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to claim the victory.
Coach Davy Cothron’s boys banged out nine hits with Brayden Gooch, Cameron Rankins and Jon Brandon getting two each. Eli Henderson, Parker Day and Taylor Ellis also had hits for the Yellow Jackets.
“Good win! To start off district at 1-0 is how you want to start. We are still trying to come up with our identity because the schedule doesn’t get easier,” Cothron said.
Trousdale swiped nine bases with Henderson and Cole Gregory stealing two each. Brandon, Gooch, Thomas Brown, Cooper Helson and Josh Beal also stole bases.
Kobyn Calhoun got the victory, pitching 2-2/3 innings and allowing two hits, one walk while recording three strikeouts.
The Jackets opened their season on March 16 at Watertown but suffered an 11-1 loss. The visitors mustered just three hits in that game, from Gooch, Gregory and Brandon.
On March 19, the Jackets played DCA in Hendersonville but fell 10-0. Trousdale had three hits in that game from Parker Day, Gregory and Kegan Day.
Trousdale County is scheduled to play in the Wilson County Tournament this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.