The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets concluded their regular season schedule last week with a pair of District 6-A wins and one victory out of league play.
On April 26 in Hartsville, the Jackets trailed 9-5 going into the fifth inning before rallying for a 10-9 win over the Jackson County Blue Devils.
Trousdale plated two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to narrow the gap, then got a two-run single from freshman Colton Key with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to score the triumph.
“Coming back from down four to find a way to get it within reach shows some grit,” TCHS coach Davy Cothron said. “Playing the worst defensive game and overcoming is good to see.”
Brayden Gooch had three hits in four at-bats with three RBI and a run scored, while Key was 3-for-5 and drove in three runs. Cooper Helson and Taylor Ellis had two hits each, while Kegan Day, Parker Day and Cole Gregory had base hits for the Jackets, who totaled 13 in all.
Ellis got the victory on the mound as he struck out seven batters while surrendering 11 hits and two walks.
The next day at Clarkrange, Trousdale scored a season high in runs as the Jackets garnered an 18-3 win over the Buffaloes.
Parker Day had three of the Jackets’ 14 hits, while Cole Gregory and Cameron Rankins both hit their first home runs of the season. Gregory had two hits as did Gooch, who got the win on the mound as well. Eli Henderson, Ellis, Key, Thomas Brown, Helson and Kobyn Calhoun also had base hits for Trousdale.
“Our pitchers kept their offense in check and we banged it around the park. Took care of business,” Cothron said of the win.
On Saturday, the Jackets stepped out of district play and hosted DeKalb County for Senior Night. The hosts stroked 10 hits en route to a 6-0 victory.
“This was a great day,” Cothron said. “We got to recognize our seniors, along with the Class of 2020 seniors, while playing flawless defense.
“Still too many strikeouts, but we strung together some runs. Any win is a great win, but a shutout is special. They don’t come around often.”
Trousdale used four pitchers, with Gooch pitching three innings in relief to get the victory. He allowed two hits and struck out one batter. Ellis got the start, while Parker Day and Gregory each tossed an inning of relief.
Parker Day also swung a hot bat as he went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Rankins and Gooch had two hits each, while Henderson, Helson and Tytus Mann also had hits.
The win raised the Jackets’ overall record to 12-11. Trousdale will open this weekend in the District 6-A Tournament against an opponent to be determined.
