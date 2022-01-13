Trousdale County returned to the hardwood on Jan. 4 but suffered two double-digit losses at Jackson County.
The Lady Jackets (2-9) got outscored in every quarter en route to a 44-31 loss to the Lady Blue Devils (3-9). No player scored in double figures for Trousdale as they dropped their fifth consecutive game to the girls from Gainesboro.
“The girls played tough, solid defense; we just couldn’t get shots to fall in the fourth quarter,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said. “We had a three-possession lull in the second quarter that gave up nine points and that was the major difference in the game.”
The Lady Jackets gave up a 14-0 run in the second and third quarters that moved the score from 16-16 to 30-16.
Kailen Donoho led Trousdale with nine points, giving her 976 for her career. Braylee Potts added eight points and 10 rebounds, Emma Elmore had eight points, Aubrie Wemple two, Ella Elmore two, Kayleigh Dunn one and Zion Badru one.
In the boys’ game, the Jackets (7-4) got off to a rough start as they fell behind 12-2 in the first quarter and were outscored by eight in the fourth of a 62-36 loss to the Blue Devils (9-3).
“We came out flat and it showed,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We can’t do that against a formidable team like Jackson and expect to be in this game.
“The great thing about this year is there was no finger pointing. Everyone accepted responsibility for their mistakes and got right back to work. We will be just fine with attitudes like that.”
Kane Burnley led the Jackets with 10 points, all in the second half. Garrett Rieger added nine, Tyler Dixon eight, Keenan Burnley three, Thomas Brown two, Andrew Ford two and Brayden Gooch two.
Trousdale County was to travel to district opponent Knowledge Academy on Tuesday and will host STEM Academy on Friday. The Jackets will travel to Merrol Hyde on Tuesday.
