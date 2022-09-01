BAXTER — The Trousdale County High School football team suffered a 49-8 loss at Upperman on Friday night.
The Bees (2-0), who entered the contest ranked No. 4 in Class 4A Associated Press Prep Football Poll, raced out to a 21-0, first-quarter lead and pushed it to 42-0 by halftime.
The Yellow Jackets (0-2) trailed 34-0 at halftime in their season opener one week earlier, a 40-12 loss to visiting Friendship Christian School.
Trousdale County scored on a 24-yard pass from Noah Cook to Josh Martinez with 29 seconds left in the third period. Clay Sanders successfully ran into the end zone on the two-point conversion attempt.
Cook also had a pass reception for 19 yards from junior quarterback Kobyn Calhoun.
Brian Banks gained 27 yards on three carries.
For the Bees, Terrance Dedman ran for 140 yards and a touchdown 10 attempts, while Jaxon Rollins had 119 yards and three scores on 12 carries.
TCHS was outgained in total yardage, 427-76, and was limited to just three first downs.
It was the fourth loss for the Jackets in the 16 games that have been played between the two programs.
Upperman is coming off of a 2021 campaign in which it finished 12-2 and suffered a 23-6 loss at Elizabethton in the Class 4A state semifinal round.
• The Yellow Jackets open Region 4-2A play by hosting East Robertson.
Chase Brooks is in his first year of coaching the Indians, who will bring a 1-1 record to the Creek Bank. They captured a 41-19 win over White House Heritage last Friday after suffering a 43-33 loss to Macon County in their season opener.
It will be the 10th meeting between the two programs, with Trousdale County never having lost to East Robertson.
In last season’s meeting in Cross Plains, Bryson Claiborne rushed for three touchdowns as the Jackets prevailed, 22-0.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday, and the game can be heard on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM and funradiotn.com.
