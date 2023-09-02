LAFAYETTE — The Trousdale County High School football team fell behind early on, trailed 28-0 at halftime, and went on to fall 42-0 to Macon County at Pat Parker Memorial Field on Aug. 25.
“We just did the things wrong early in the ballgame that we said we couldn’t do,” TCHS head coach Blake Satterfield said. “We couldn’t give up a big play on special teams, and from the get go, they returned it down inside our 20 (yard line), then, two or three plays later, push it in. Offensively, we are going on a good drive, and then, we shoot ourselves in the foot like last week.
“Also, I think we got physically whipped up front.”
Tiger junior Braylon Flowers returned the opening kickoff 63 yards to the Jackets’ 12 yard line. Three plays later, classmate Gabe Borders reached paydirt from 4 yards out, and sophomore Eli Gammon successfully kicked the extra point.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Jackets started their first drive at their own 42 yard line. They marched down the field and had a first-and-goal situation at the 9 yard line. However, on fourth-and-goal at the 4 yard line, the Jackets lost a yard and turned the ball over on downs.
Before the break, the Tigers (2-0) added three more touchdowns, on a 28-yard run by Borders, a 73-yard reception by Borders, and a 5-yard run by senior fullback Bradon Warren.
In the second half, the Jackets continued to struggle offensively, while the Tigers got a 12-yard scoring run by Warren and a 4-yard touchdown carry by senior Cole Stephens.
The Jackets (1-1) gained 128 yards of offense, all rushing, while the Tigers picked up 355 yards (280 rushing and 75 passing).
TCHS senior fullback Cole Gregory rushed for 53 yards on 11 attempts, while classmate Kobyn Calhoun had 14 carries for 45 yards. Freshman Brody Wright came off the bench to carry the football four times for 27 yards.
Gregory was credited with six tackles, while Calhoun and junior Josh Martinez each had four. Senior Jake Fergusson added three stops.
It was the Tigers’ 22nd win in the 81 games played in the series, which dates back to 1927.
Trousdale County played host to Gordonsville last night and will host RePublic on homecoming next Friday.
Macon County 42, Trousdale County 0
Trousdale County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Macon County 14 14 7 7 — 42
MC - Gabe Borders 4 run. Eli Gammon kick. MC - Gabe Borders 28 run. Eli Gammon kick. MC - Borders 73 pass from Luke Gammon. Eli Gammon kick. MC - Bradon Warren 5 run. Eli Gammon kick. MC - Warren 12 run. Eli Gammon kick. MC - Cole Stephens 4 run. Eli Gammon kick.
TC MC
First downs 6 11
Rushes-yards 33-128 32-280
Comp-Att-Int 0-3-0 2-5-0
Passing yards 0 75
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 7-54
Time of possession 29:26 18:34
RUSHING
TC - Cole Gregory 11-53, Kobyn Calhoun 14-45, Brody Wright 4-27, Jake Fergusson 1-3, Noah Cook 2-1.
MC - Bradon Warren 8-97, Gabe Borders 6-58, Tyler Gregory 5-34, Cole Stephens 4-30, Dakota Ridgeway 4-28, Luke Gammon 1-20, Matthew Wheeley 1-6, Tre’ McClain 1-4, Braylon Flowers 2-3.
PASSING
TC - Noah Cook 0-2-0-0, Cole Gregory 0-1-0-0.
MC - Luke Gammon 2-5-0-75.
RECEIVING
MC - Gabe Borders 1-73, Bradon Warren 1-2.
