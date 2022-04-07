The Trousdale County High School baseball squad won three of its four games last week, beginning with a 15-6 win at Jackson County on March 28.
“It was great to finally hit the win column,” TCHS head coach Davy Cothron said. “We are battling a tough schedule with some bad luck with injuries and such, and with our small roster size, we don’t have many options.
“We are trying to focus on the process instead of the results, just grind and enjoy the opportunities to play this great game.”
The Yellow Jackets combined for 10 runs over the first two innings.
Colton Key led TCHS — which produced a season-high 16 hits — with four hits and three runs batted in.
Brayden Gooch, Parker Day, Cole Gregory and Jon Brandon all had two hits, with Garrett Rieger, Devan Walford, Kyson Noble and Josh Beal all providing a hit as well.
Rieger was the winning pitcher, limiting the Blue Devils to four hits over four innings while striking out six hitters.
Key tossed the final three frames, surrendering three hits while striking out five.
One day later, the two teams played in Hartsville, with the Yellow Jackets producing a run in the bottom of the sixth that proved to be the difference in a 6-5 victory.
TCHS scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-3 advantage.
However, the Blue Devils responded with two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the contest before the Jackets produced the game-winner in the bottom of the inning.
It was the ninth consecutive win for TCHS over Jackson County.
Gooch had three of his squad’s nine hits.
Gregory had two hits, including his second career home run in the second inning.
Day also had two hits, and both Key and Walford provided one.
Day was the starting pitcher and allowed four runs on just one hit over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 10.
Gooch earned the win in relief, allowing one hit while recording five strikeouts.
Then, the Yellow Jackets were a part of a two-day tournament at Westmoreland beginning on Friday, suffering a 13-2 loss to the host squad on Friday.
Westmoreland scored seven runs in the seventh inning to extend a 6-2 lead.
TCHS had six hits and committed four errors.
Gregory provided three of those hits, while Day, Gooch and Jake Ferguson all had one.
The Jackets rolled to a 10-3 win over Christian Community School on Saturday in the tournament.
TCHS played errorless baseball and won despite producing just four hits. Brandon, Day, Gregory and Key produced those hits, and both Day and Key drove in two runs.
Rieger earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. The right-hander struck out five.
