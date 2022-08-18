The Trousdale County High School football squad will kick off its season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when the Yellow Jackets host to Friendship Christian School.
It will mark the fourth consecutive year for the two former district rivals to start a new season.
The Commanders will bring a balanced offensive attack to the Creek Bank, with the ability to move the football through the air and on the ground.
Senior quarterback Garrett Weekly is coming off of a 2021campaign when he threw for 1,562 yards and 20 touchdowns.
His top two targets return in junior Brock Montgomery and senior Chase Eakes. Last year Montgomery collected 36 catches for 811 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Eakes had 430 yards and four scores on 28 receptions.
Junior Tyson Wolcott led the ground game last year with 906 yards and 13 touchdowns on 117 carries.
Expected to lead FCS up front will be senior Devin Lively (6-foot-3, 290 pounds, a transfer from Knoxville Catholic), Reid Powers (6-3, 269), Ryan Putman (6-0, 260), and Wilson Central transfer Austin Weatherford (5-10, 250).
Senior Carson Carman, the last of three brothers to play linebacker for the Commanders, is expected to be one of the team’s leading tackles.
Junior Landon Williams returns as the placekicker and punter for the Commanders, having successfully connected on 37 of his 40 extra-point kicks and 6 of his 10 field goals.
Coach John McNeal returns for his 34th year on the sidelines and has three state championships on his resume (2011, 2012 and 2017). McNeal started coaching the Commanders in 1986, later spent two years at his alma mater (Goodpasture) before returning to FCS in 1992.
Last year, when the two programs met on Coles Ferry Pike, the Jackets got a 2-yard touchdown run by Cole Greogory with 57 seconds left in the game, leading to a 12-10 win.
This will be the 34th meeting in this rivalry that got its start in 1981. The Jackets lead the series, 24-9.
The visiting team has emerged victorious in each of the last three games.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM and online at Fnradiotn.com.
• The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football team was scheduled to play their second game of the year on Aug. 9 at home against East Robertson, but rain forced the postponement of the game.
No suitable make-up date could be found, so the game will not be played.
