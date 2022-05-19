The Trousdale County High School baseball team ended its season with two losses to Jo Byrns last week in the District 8-A Tournament at East Robertson.
The Yellow Jackets suffered a 17-6 loss to the Red Devils on May 9.
Trousdale County allowed 13 hits while committing five errors.
After two innings, the score was tied at 6 before the Jackets surrendered two runs in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, three in the sixth, and two in the seventh.
Trousdale County collected eight hits as Thomas Brown and Devan Walford each had two. Tytus Mann, Garrett Rieger, Colton Key and Parker Day all had one hit for the Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets and Devils met again the next day in an elimination game.
TCHS got off to a poor start as they gave up eight runs in the first inning, fought back to get within two runs late in the game, before falling 16-9.
The Yellow Jackets outhit the Devils, 11-8, but could not complete the comeback.
Two seniors stood out as Brown and Rieger had three hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs.
Jon Brandon and Walford followed with two hits each, and Key provided the other hit for TCHS.
“Not a single position on the field in our elimination game had a kid in it that was seen in that position in February,” Yellow Jacket head coach Davy Cothron said. “We showed a lot of mettle being down 8-0 then cutting it to 11-9 in the sixth inning.”
Rieger was tabbed as the District 8-A Defensive Player of the Year, and Brown was chosen to the all-tournament team.
Cole Gregory and Day were also selected for the regular-season all-district team.
Trousdale County loses four seniors — Brandon, Brown, Mann, and Rieger.
The Jackets finished with a 7-13-2 overall record.
“We battled, but we were using knives in a gun fight … but I’m proud of how they battled through this tough, unlucky campaign,” Cothron said.
