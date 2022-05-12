The Trousdale County High School football team completed its spring football practice last Thursday night with a home scrimmage against Livingston Academy.
“We had a lot of questions going into spring football this year,” Yellow Jacket head coach Blake Satterfield said. “Losing a big senior class always opens up some major questions heading into a new season.
“This group of players has done really well since workouts started back in January and has been a blessing to work with. Me and my coaching staff all have said it’s been our best offseason yet.”
