Trousdale County concluded its regular season with games at Jackson County on Feb. 8 and came away with a split.
The Jackets (12-6, 10-4 6-A) had a battle with the Blue Devils (14-10, 8-6) but were able to escape with a 59-57 victory. It was the Jackets’ third consecutive win over the boys from Gainesboro and secured a third-place finish in the district standings for Trousdale County.
“This was a great tune-up game we needed to win for the district tournament,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “I was so proud of our boys for being able to hold the lead and answer their scoring runs.”
Alex Ford led all scorers with 18 points and Cameron Rankins added 16. Ford also handed out six assists while Rankins grabbed 11 rebounds.
Trent Pharris scored nine points and also had nine rebounds and six blocks, Kane Burnley had six points, Keenan Burnley five, Garrett Rieger two, Andrew Ford two and Landon Carver one.
“Our seniors deserve so much praise for leading us to our first winning season in quite awhile,” Sleeper added.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets (2-16, 1-13) trailed 31-20 in the third quarter before putting together a rally that came up just short at 39-38 to the Lady Blue Devils (7-15, 5-9).
Trousdale had the last possession but could not get a game-winning shot to fall.
“I thought we played well and came up a bit short,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said.
Claire Belcher scored a game-high 13 points and Kailen Donoho added 10. Morgan White had eight points, Jazzlynn Marshall four, Kirsten Eversole two and Charlie Jo Dixon one.
