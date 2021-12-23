Trousdale County had two nights of action on the hardwood last week but could secure only one victory.
That win took place Friday night as the Yellow Jackets (4-3) took down Jackson County 51-43 in Hartsville. The hosts pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Blue Devils 19-10 on their way to their fourth consecutive win over the boys from Gainesboro.
“This was our most complete defensive game this year,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “I loved our relentless effort against a very good Jackson County team.
“We still have tons of room to grow offensively, but these boys love to work and I know we will get to where we need to be.”
The Jackets had three players reach double figures as Garrett Rieger scored 11 points, with Andrew Ford and Kane Burnley adding 10 each. Thomas Brown followed with eight points, Keenan Burnley six, Tyler Dixon four and Cole Gregory two.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets trailed by six at halftime and failed to score in the third quarter of a 40-32 loss to the Lady Blue Devils (1-8).
“It was a tough night for us. We couldn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter and then it was too late,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said. “We had a rough night from the foul line as well, going 13 of 26.”
Braylee Potts tossed in 11 points and Kayleigh Dunn had 10, eight of which came after halftime. Kailen Donoho added six, Elise Satterfield two, Mary Linville two and Janae Aponte one.
At Gordonsville on Dec. 14, Trousdale County dropped both games to its former district rival.
The Jackets trailed by one at halftime but were outscored by 12 in the second half, falling 60-47 to the Tigers (6-3).
“We played well in spurts but turnovers and foul trouble cost us this game,” Sleeper explained. “We have to play smarter if we are going to consistently beat good ball teams. But this was great competition for us and we will grow from it.”
Brayden Gooch and Dixon scored nine points each, while Keenan Burnley added eight and Kane Burnley seven. Rieger had six points, Ford five and Jake Fergusson three.
The Lady Jackets fell behind early, trailed 22-7 at halftime and lost 51-28 to the Tigerettes (3-6).
Potts and Linville had five points each while Donoho, Jazmyne Dunn and Ella Elmore had four each. Emma Elmore, Satterfield and Aponte had three, two and one respectively.
Trousdale County will not play again until Dec. 28 at the Watertown Christmas Tournament. The Lady Jackets will play Mt. Juliet at 3 p.m. and the Jackets will face Watertown at 7:30 p.m. Both teams will also play on Dec. 29 and 30.
JSMS: Jim Satterfield split its home games against Merrol Hyde on Dec. 13.
Katie Shockley bucketed 13 points as the Jr. Lady Jackets rolled to a 34-18 win. Cayden Ray added nine points, Jasmyne Dunn eight and Leah Banks four.
The Jr. Jackets led by 14 in the second quarter but wound up falling 39-38.
Moresby Tauiautusa had 13 points, Gavin McGuire 10, Lucas Cornwell seven, Cain Ray four, Levi Ellis two and Jackson Williams two.
JSMS will return to action on Jan. 6 at home against Portland East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.