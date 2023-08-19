The Trousdale County High School football squad had its final tune-up for the upcoming football season when the Yellow Jackets hosted the Tobacco Bowl Jamboree on Aug. 11.
With Red Boiling Springs as the opponent, the two squads played two eight-minute quarters of varsity competition and one quarter of junior varsity.
The Yellow Jackets scored the first 14 points, but the Bulldogs responded by scoring 13 points in the second stanza.
RBS added one more touchdown during junior-varsity action.
“We have to find ways to finish — finish a quarter, finish a half, finish a ballgame,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “We have been thrown some curveballs this year in the offseason. Players have to step up and make plays. We have got to grow up, and a lot of these kids have to grow up quick.”
The Yellow Jackets opened the season last night with a game at Livingston Academy, and they will continue their season on Friday with a trip to Macon County.
It will be the 81st meeting between Trousdale County and Macon County, with the Yellow Jackets leading the series, 59-21.
Last year, the Tigers came to the Creekbank for homecoming and left with a 42-0 win. Sophomore running back Gabe Borders — a Mr. Football finalist in Class 4A — had 14 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns, two receptions for 66 yards and a score, and he threw one pass that also resulted in a touchdown.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 95.3 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
