The Trousdale County High School baseball squad dropped a three-game series with East Robertson last week, winning one of its three games.
The Yellow Jackets’ victory occurred on Thursday when they played errorless baseball and banged out 10 hits in a 5-2 win in Hartsville.
TCHS never trailed, plating three runs in the third inning and two more in the sixth.
Thomas Brown, Garrett Rieger, and Devan Wolford all provided two hits. Parker Day, Tytus Mann, Josh Beal, and Cole Gregory all had one hit.
Day pitched a complete game, striking out 14 while giving up five hits. He did not issue a base on balls.
“East Robertson has a well-rounded, Class A program,” Yellow Jacket head coach Davy Cothron — whose squad improved to 7-10 overall and to 3-3 in District 8-A play — said. “They aren’t the defending state champions by luck.
“We have some kids playing hard through injuries among other things, and I am proud of those who put their team first.”
Two days earlier in Cross Plains, the Jackets and Indians were tied at 3 after 3 1/2 innings, but the Jackets gave up five runs in the bottom of the fourth and six more in the fifth in a 14-3 loss.
The Jackets stroked seven hits, with Gregory getting two in two at-bats. Jon Brandon, Colton Key, Rieger, Wolford, and Brown all had one hit.
Rieger suffered the loss as he surrendered seven runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings.
The following day in Hartsville, the Jackets fell behind early as they trailed 5-0 after two innings and went on to lose, 7-1.
The hosts had four errors and just three hits. Mann, Brandon, and Day had the hits for Trousdale County.
